Grace Jennings went to Meow Wolf in August with her family and friends for her 21st birthday.
It was there, in the company of her loved ones, that she became engaged to her boyfriend of two months.
"My birthday this year was the best day I have had in a long time," she wrote in a Facebook post in late August. "It was an amazing day [which] ended with a beautiful gesture."
Those kinds of happy moments are what friends and family members held onto with all their might Monday, as details of Jennings' violent death — police said she was stabbed and killed Saturday in a south side Santa Fe garage — became all too real.
Jennings' aunt, Katherine Jennings, said photos of the Aug. 22 celebration were poignant and painful as she viewed them over the weekend in the wake of Grace's killing.
"I'm looking at all their faces, and I had hope, because of the youth that I know. I had hope for the … world in that moment," Katherine Jennings said. "Two months later, she's gone. And I get to help my sister figure out how to even think about burying her."
Two suspects, Isaac Apodaca and Kiara McCulley, whom Grace Jennings apparently knew well, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death.
As the family tried to come to grips with what happened, Katherine Jennings described her niece as someone who lit up a room, noting it's hard to find solo photos of Grace because everyone gravitated toward her.
"Every picture [of her] is between five and 10 smiles around her," Katherine Jennings said. "She was the laughter; she was the joy, the singing, the dancing. She was the friend; she was the sister; she was the daughter, the beloved niece, the cousin. She was just a beautiful soul with a lot of hope."
She added Grace could be friends with any type of person, sometimes to her own detriment. Katherine Jennings said McCulley had known her niece since she was a student at Kearny Elementary School. She added Grace Jennings attended Santa Fe High School but never graduated.
Two days after the killing, Katherine Jennings said she is sick of seeing the suspects' faces, hearing their names and reading accounts of how her niece died.
"It's not like she died of cancer. It's not like she got sick or she was in a car accident," Katherine Jennings said. "She was ripped from our lives [by] pure evil, and not a single one of you can imagine what that is like, and the terror we feel as a family … It is different than death. It is absolutely evil. So, we get to deal with that for the rest of our lives."
A friend of the family, Joshua Halladay, said he met Katherine Jennings and Grace's mother, Roma Rezendes, when they attended Los Alamos High School. He said in the years since, the trio has remained very close, and he views himself as one of Grace's uncles.
Halladay said Grace, 21, was a very unique person who was proud to be her own individual. She always had cool hair, makeup and nails and a boundless love for friends and family.
"When I was her age, she was in the womb of her mother," Halladay said. "It's kind of surreal to have someone that just started … their adult life leave."
Rezendes declined comment Monday.
Grace Jennings' fiancee, Jackson Sparks, said the couple met in June. He said, in the beginning, she told him about personal experiences she wasn't comfortable sharing with anyone else and about tough aspects of her life.
"I just told her, 'You need love. You just need to be loved, and you need to be happy,' " Sparks said in an interview Monday afternoon. "That's all I tried to do for her, just make her happy and, no matter where we went, just always try to make her laugh and smile."
The pair became close quickly. Sparks, 20, said while he knew they were "kids," he treated Jennings like a wife. When she was living in his apartment in Albuquerque, Sparks said she would wake up with him every day before work and kiss him goodbye.
Then, as he walked over to his car, Sparks said he would look up at his apartment window and see her looking over him.
"She'd scream 'I love you,' and I'd scream it back," he said. "It just hurts to know, going back there, looking at certain things."
Sparks said he and Jennings hit a rough patch just before she died. He said when he first met Jennings, she told him she didn't have a home and stayed at friends' houses. They lived together at his apartment until their recent problems.
Sparks added Jennings had never mentioned the suspects or that she was going to stay with people in Santa Fe.
Now, he said, he regrets that he didn't reach out to her before she died.
"It just hurts, and I miss her constantly," Sparks said, fighting back tears. "I just wish I could hug her or hold her one last time or talk to her and just make her smile again."
Sparks called Jennings the love of his life in a prepared statement he sent to The New Mexican.
"She was a kind soul who had a huge heart, a brilliant and imaginative mind full of goals and dreams that she won't ever get to experience," Sparks wrote. "I'm glad to have been able to make her happy with the time we had together. She deserved the world and I always tried to give it to her."