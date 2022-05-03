Caleb Vaughan faces many barriers in life, but his parents say getting the in-home nursing care to which he’s entitled shouldn’t be one of them.
Caleb, soon to be 4 years old, struggles with daily seizures, needs constant monitoring and has close to 10 doctors tracking his tenuous condition, his parents said. He has weak eyesight and can’t run or eat.
The family endured another blow in February when Caleb’s father, New Mexico State Patrol Lt. Jeremy Vaughan, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck while pursuing suspects in Bernalillo County. He is recovering.
The Vaughans, of Sandia Park, two other families and Disability Rights New Mexico have filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit accuses the state and three insurance companies of breaching their agreements with many families.
Victoria Vaughan, who is in law enforcement with the federal government, said when the program works as it should, it allows the children “to at least have a chance, when they need every chance” they can get.
“Because they’re huge underdogs,” she said. “We’re not asking for the moon. We’re not asking for the stars. We’re just asking for what the MCOs [managed care organizations, or insurers] have agreed to provide.”
The state Human Services Department said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation, nor does the department’s head, Dr. David Scrase, who also is named in the lawsuit.
Presbyterian Health Plan said through a statement it hasn’t been served with the lawsuit and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico said it couldn’t comment. Western Sky Community Care, the third insurer, couldn’t be reached Tuesday afternoon through its parent company, Centene Corp.
The 50-page lawsuit and interviews with two attorneys and the Vaughans say that under a Medicaid managed care plan, some medically challenged children aren’t getting the amount of in-home nursing care pledged to them in the program.
“These are really kids with the most extreme, most acute disabilities,” said Holly Mell, an attorney with Disability Rights New Mexico. The lawsuit seeks punitive damages and court-ordered relief from the problem. Jesse Clifton, also an attorney with Disability Rights, said 100 to 200 New Mexico families may not be receiving the amount of in-home care they deserve.
The lawsuit contends the companies receive a per-child fee in the program and enjoy a windfall when their membership rolls increase while utilization of service decreases. The lawsuit contends the insurers lower their costs “by simply not delivering promised services to vulnerable children.” The state has failed to take remedial action, the lawsuit says.
Children are exposed “to the risk of institutionalization or hospitalization” when they don’t get in-home nursing care, according to the lawsuit, which added the pledge “to deliver critical services and for [the state Human Services Department] to hold them accountable is all smoke and mirrors in times of need.”
Mell said children like Caleb do much better when they remain in their home rather than being institutionalized. “This is also a federal legal obligation,” she said. “So not only is this just the right thing, but it’s also an obligation that the state has been washing its hands of.”
The lawsuit says the University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability Pediatrics found Caleb needed 173 hours per month of nursing care. But the suit said he only receives about 76 per month. The UNM center generally performs the assessments on the children.
The plaintiffs also are supported with legal counsel from the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.
Without home nursing hours, Jeremy Vaughan said, it’s hard to provide attention to their 6-year-old son, Tommy.
Further, Victoria Vaughan said, it’s difficult for Caleb to see them as anything other than medical providers when they don’t have the relief needed to parent.
Victoria Vaughan said to see Caleb succeed at a task is a joy. Such victories include Caleb learning how to transfer an item from one hand to another and seeing him put almond butter to his mouth so he can taste it. He gets his nutrition and medications through a tube in the stomach.
Jeremy Vaughan said he still undergoes tests for the injuries he suffered in the shooting and car crash during the pursuit as a state police officer.
“I was shot in the left side of my neck and the bullet was removed from the center of my back on Feb. 22,” he said in a Facebook message.
“I am headed toward retirement this year,” he said. “I was glad to give NM my very best, sir.”