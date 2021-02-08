Support is pouring in to help cover burial costs for three teenagers killed late last month in a rollover crash near Pojoaque.
A vehicle flipped Jan. 27 on U.S. 284/85, killing Isaiah Ernesto Maestas, 17, of Pojoaque; Curtis Draco Roque, 19, of Ojo Sarco; and Angelia "Lia" Rodriguez, 19, of Pojoaque, according to their obituaries.
Their families have created GoFundMe pages to help pay for funeral expenses.
By Monday afternoon, 75 people had donated $4,020 to Maestas' family, according to the site. The campaign's goal is $10,000.
"Isaiah, was very special and was loved very very much," his family wrote on GoFundMe. "He was so smart, funny, and kind but most of all, he had a heart of pure Gold. He did not have a mean bone in his body."
Rodriguez, who graduated from Pojoaque Valley High School in 2020, was laid to rest Monday.
"She had big dreams and a big heart," according to her obituary. "One of her many goals was to be a real estate agent and a cosmetologist. When she was younger, she loved running thru sprinklers and most recently loved to cook and loved her pets."
The GoFundMe page for Roque's family had raised $2,841 from 59 donors by Monday afternoon. Its goal is $4,000.
A spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has said the agency is still investigating the crash.
