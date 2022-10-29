102822 violence panel lead.jpg

TOP LEFT: Josette Otero touches the ashes of her son, Kyle Martinez, on Friday at her Albuquerque home. He was killed at age 15 in a road-rage incident. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

TOP RIGHT: Alicia Otero, a co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice, holds a photo Friday at at her Albuquerque home that was taken with her son, Elias Otero. He was shot to death at age 24. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

BOTTOM LEFT: Crystal Baca holds a snow globe with a photo of her father Ruben Baca on Friday at her Albuquerque home. He was gunned down during a dispute with a neighbor at age 63. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

BOTTOM RIGHT: Sally Sanchez, a co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice, looks down at 'Tony the Bear' — named in memory of her late son Antonio Jaramillo — Wednesday afternoon in her bedroom in Albuquerque. Jaramillo was shot and killed at age 32. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE

The candidates for public office were facing a tough crowd on a recent weeknight — some 20 moms, dads, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends of loved ones who died by a bullet.

The six candidates — plus one sitting lawmaker from Albuquerque — were appearing before the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice, an advocacy group of more than 800 members statewide who are trying to prevent future gun violence.

