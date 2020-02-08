Before the Roundhouse began to buzz with the business of government early Saturday, Susie Schmitt and Antonio DeVargas spoke in the quiet Rotunda before more than 50 people about their deceased children, Rex Corcoran and Carmela DeVargas.
Corcoran and DeVargas died four days apart in November after becoming ill at the Santa Fe County jail and being transferred to area hospitals.
Antonio DeVargas and Schmitt are now calling on people to sign a petition to impanel a grand jury "to investigate misfeasance, malfeasance, and other crimes that may have been committed by their county government" and the jail that they say led to the deaths of their children, according to a news release.
"I decided if the law enforcement of the state don't want to do their job, it's time for the citizens to take the law into their own hands, and I'm not talking about violence," said Antonio DeVargas, known to many people in Northern New Mexico as Ike. "All it takes is a petition."
Carmela DeVargas died Nov. 9, less than two months after being booked into the jail on a probation violation. She called her father several times, saying she had a high fever that wouldn't go away along with pounding headaches.
Although she asked for help, guards would often berate her or make comments about her addiction instead of getting her medical treatment, Antonio DeVargas said.
By the time Carmela DeVargas' family learned she was at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, she was already paralyzed from the neck down, he said.
According to a report by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, Carmela DeVargas died of infectious meningoencephalitis, epidural abscess and sepsis caused by MRSA because of chronic substance abuse.
Corcoran died Nov. 13 after being sent to jail for seven days for missing a compliance hearing, according to online court records.
Schmitt said she was not able to talk to her son while he was in jail despite calling and asking employees repeatedly. On the day he was set to be released, Nov. 12, she learned he was at St. Vincent in an induced coma.
"Carmela was a daughter, a mother, you know, a sister," Schmitt said at the Roundhouse. "My son was my son, a brother, a father, you know, we have nothing. They go to jail for minor things. They did not deserve the death sentence."
Richard Rosenstock, Antonio DeVargas' attorney, said the deaths are not isolated cases of abuse.
"There's been so many lawsuits between 2012 and 2019 about medical treatment, about the jail conditions. They've been aware of all this. They don't care," Rosenstock said of the county.
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart declined to comment directly on the petition.
"They are exercising their rights and now it will be up to the District Attorney's Office," Hart said.
In New Mexico, district attorney offices handle grand jury investigations and indictments.
Antonio DeVargas is banking on a seldom used part of the state's constitution that allows people to impanel a grand jury with a petition "signed by not less than the greater of two hundred registered voters or two percent of the registered voters of the county."
He has done it once before in Rio Arriba County, when he led a group of people to collect enough signatures to impanel a grand jury to investigate the North Central Solid Waste Authority for alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of money.
While only Santa Fe County registered voter signatures will be valid on the petition for the jail, Antonio DeVargas said he still plans to sign despite being a resident of Rio Arriba County, and encourages those in other counties to do the same.
This will send a message they do not agree with the treatment of inmates in the jail, he said.
While Antonio DeVargas has yet to file a lawsuit over his daughter's death, he said this is not about money for him. Rather, it is about changing the system that allowed the conditions to exist at the jail that led to what he calls her negligent homicide.
"What I've seen so far is a number of lawsuits have been settled — $300,000, $400,000, $500,000. You know, they just shell out the money and people’s mouths shut," he said. "I'm not settling unless they get rid of the crap at the top.
"From the county manager down, they all have to go. The warden, his supervisor, all of them and the guards that mocked Carmela. I have their names. They've gotta go and so that's the goal."
The plan is to try to get on the agenda for the next meeting of the Santa Fe County Commission to discuss the conditions at the jail, Antonio DeVargas said.
"It’s a political issue," Rosenstock said. "The Santa Fe County Commission should be interested in what’s going on in their jail because they're responsible for that jail and they're responsible for everybody ultimately who's hired in that jail."
