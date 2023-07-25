richards.jpeg

Project manager Jim Heinman shows plans for the proposed Arroyo de los Chamisos Crossing project during a community meeting Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.

 Carina Julig/The New Mexican

Preliminary plans for the city of Santa Fe’s proposed Arroyo de los Chamisos Crossing project, previously called the Richards Avenue extension, received mixed reviews at a community meeting Tuesday evening at Santa Fe Community College.

Local residents voiced familiar concerns about how the long-planned extension — connecting the north and south sections of Richards Avenue to create a more direct route between Cerrillos and Rodeo roads — would affect traffic through their neighborhoods. Still, city officials said they felt optimistic about the project’s “open house.”

Discussions about the roadway extension stretch all the way back to 1980 — longer than District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt has been alive, she said at the open house.

