Preliminary plans for the city of Santa Fe’s proposed Arroyo de los Chamisos Crossing project, previously called the Richards Avenue extension, received mixed reviews at a community meeting Tuesday evening at Santa Fe Community College.
Local residents voiced familiar concerns about how the long-planned extension — connecting the north and south sections of Richards Avenue to create a more direct route between Cerrillos and Rodeo roads — would affect traffic through their neighborhoods. Still, city officials said they felt optimistic about the project’s “open house.”
Discussions about the roadway extension stretch all the way back to 1980 — longer than District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt has been alive, she said at the open house.
Cassutt said the majority of the community is “very much in favor” of the project but added it is important for the city to mitigate the concerns of neighborhood residents.
Personally, she said, she is excited the project is moving forward, particularly because it will streamline traffic and, therefore, cut down drive time and reduce carbon emissions.
Other locals were less enthused.
“It’s a terrible idea,” said Tyler Cade, who said he views the project as a land grab by the city and is concerned about how it would affect traffic in his neighborhood.
The project requires the purchase of land owned by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and Rodeo de Santa Fe, according to a city engineer.
Jim Butler, president of the Rodeo de Santa Fe board of directors, was dismayed by the city’s plan to put a roundabout at Fire Station Road and Camino del Prado, which would cut off about an acre and a half of property now used for parking during the rodeo.
“It’s going to wreck me,” said Butler, who added the event already lacks enough space for parking.
A split intersection at the site initially was planned, but traffic engineer Leroy Pacheco said a roundabout was added to the design based in part on community input.
Along with raised medians, the roundabout is one of several design features intended to slow traffic along the route, a concern of many residents.
The extension also will include an additional sidewalk, two bridges, a pedestrian underpass, a protected bike lane and a walking trail.
Residents also expressed concerns about effects on open space along the road.
Several Santa Fe residents came to the open house to ask what will happen to the Arroyo Chamisos disc golf course, which they said is the most popular course in the city.
John Longworth said he plays disc golf at the course multiple times a week and Mondays is joined by 20 to 30 other people.
“We take a lot of pride in that course,” he said.
The project would displace three to four of the course’s holes.
“We need our most played course to stay viable,” fellow disc golfer Ryan Flahive said.
He wanted to ensure the city plans to replace the affected holes. This could be an opportunity to make the course even better, if the disc golf community and city work together, Flahive said, noting how helpful the city was when a new course at Jaguar Ridge was created.
Late last year, the city and the State Game Commission negotiated the sale of 23 acres of Game and Fish Department land at the crossing site. In January, however, the land deal stalled over disagreements about the property’s value.
While an appraisal from the Game and Fish Department valued the property at $3 million, city staff presented an appraisal that came in at $1.4 million. A third, independent review of both appraisals returned a value of $2.1 million.
During a meeting July 21, the State Game Commission again approved the sale of property to the city.
The City Council is expected to discuss the purchase during a closed-door meeting Wednesday.
Pacheco said negotiations over the land will not affect the roadway expansion.
“Regardless of ownership, we’ll acquire the right of way,” he said.
Councilors also will consider a related roundabout project planned for the intersection of Henry Lynch Road and Agua Fría Street, which could move forward into the design phase with more than $100,000 in state funding.
According to a traffic study, the roundabout will be necessary to keep evening traffic flowing at the intersection. Without it, the study projects the intersection will cause “failing” levels of traffic by 2050, when the Richards Avenue extension is expected to bring more traffic.
The preliminary design phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, and the next open house will focus on environmental impacts.
Construction costs are now estimated at $20 million, and Pacheco said the city has been following a process that meets federal regulations in anticipation of applying for federal grants to cover part of the expense.
The project will increase connectivity and help balance traffic flow throughout Santa Fe, Pacheco said, something that’s only becoming more important as the south side of the city continues to grow.
He said many of the considerations going into the project, including the need for cycling and pedestrian access, protection of open space and the use of environmental infrastructure, wouldn’t have been on the city’s radar if the project had moved forward decades ago.
“Maybe 40 years of waiting was worth it because it’s going to be a better road,” he said.
Staff writer Nicholas Gilmore contributed to this report.