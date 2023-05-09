A fallen power pole near Cerrillos Road is blocking eastbound traffic and officials are asking motorists to avoid the key Santa Fe arterial.

A traffic alert from the city said the power pole went down at Cerrillos and Navajo Drive in the Hopewell Mann area of town. 

A caller to The New Mexican on Tuesday afternoon said traffic was backed up for at least a half-mile. The emergency alert encouraged motorists to seek an alternate route.

