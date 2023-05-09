Fallen power pole blocks traffic on Cerrillos The New Mexican May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fallen power pole near Cerrillos Road is blocking eastbound traffic and officials are asking motorists to avoid the key Santa Fe arterial.A traffic alert from the city said the power pole went down at Cerrillos and Navajo Drive in the Hopewell Mann area of town. A caller to The New Mexican on Tuesday afternoon said traffic was backed up for at least a half-mile. The emergency alert encouraged motorists to seek an alternate route.This is a developing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBalderas' new counsel at Northern New Mexico College quit AG's Office after arrestRestaurant owner launches bid for Santa Fe City Council as campaigning beginsHopewell Mann: Neighbors fear being displaced as campus revitalizedFor political incorrectness, look to New MexicoTwo in Las Vegas, N.M., accused of tying up, beating manFormer state employee files third gender pay complaintPedestrian killed in hit-and-run on St. Francis Drive near Sawmill RoadDrugs, crime everyday concerns for Las Palomas residentsNew Mexico State player: 'First it hurts, then it changes you'For the old and new in Hopewell Mann, worries and ironies Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat For political incorrectness, look to New Mexico By The Way Don't look for pronouns on my email signature Phill Casaus Solving a murder mystery without the Hollywood razzmatazz Ringside Seat If Heinrich is 'all in,' he should say governor's race is out