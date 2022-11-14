A fallen tree branch caused power outages to more than 4,000 homes Monday in Santa Fe following an early morning storm that brought a blanket of snow and freezing temperatures to the city.

Public Service Company of New Mexico spokesman Eric Chavez said the morning outages were almost fully resolved in just under two hours.

"There was over 4,000 affected, and within two minutes the customers affected dropped down from 4,238 to 2,774," Chavez said. 

