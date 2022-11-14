Fallen branch causes morning PNM outages The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Nov 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fallen tree branch caused power outages to more than 4,000 homes Monday in Santa Fe following an early morning storm that brought a blanket of snow and freezing temperatures to the city.Public Service Company of New Mexico spokesman Eric Chavez said the morning outages were almost fully resolved in just under two hours."There was over 4,000 affected, and within two minutes the customers affected dropped down from 4,238 to 2,774," Chavez said. He added the outages began at 6:51 a.m., and lasted until 8:49 a.m. However, Chavez could not immediately provide the location where the tree branch fell or the areas affected Monday. Chavez said by around 10 a.m. there was only one outage affecting a single customer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Mexico Republicans call for state leadership to resignPolice investigating fire on Otero StreetPolice arrest 4 in operation targeting shopliftersLujan Grisham celebrates four more yearsWeatherman's clumsy style denied him upset winGerrymandering takes down a carping congresswomanRio Arriba county man found guilty of drugging woman, tossing her off bridgeAfter loss, Ronchetti tells supporters not to give up on New Mexico's promiseWater main breaks in Santa Fe lead to road closures, water service issuesChild's family sues city of Santa Fe, police department over lost rape kit Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat 'No dog in this hunt' for politician who accepted contribution Building Santa Fe The Richards extension has a long (but not straight) history Phill Casaus Sánchez's persistence helps turn a pipe dream into early education milestone Ringside Seat Gerrymandering takes down a carping congresswoman