It’s been a colorful week in Albuquerque, with hot air balloons of various shapes and sizes taking to the skies and entertaining visitors at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta continues through Sunday. For more information on the Balloon Fiesta and a schedule of events, visit balloonfiesta.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.