After soaring above the spectacular strands of aspens, which are beginning to pop with color in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Joard Sanchez stepped off Ski Santa Fe's Super Chief quad chairlift Saturday with a big smile on his face.
"It's a breathtaking view," the 51-year-old Santa Fe native said after the aerial ride that starts at a base elevation of 10,350 feet and climbs to 11,250 feet, or a vertical gain of 900 feet. "The air is real nice and crisp, and the trees are starting to change colors, and that's nice, too."
Saturday marked the second weekend Ski Santa Fe has been operating the chairlift before the start of the winter season and giving hundreds of passengers a bird's-eye view of Northern New Mexico's magnificent fall colors.
"It's just a celebration of the changing of the seasons as we get closer to winter, which is always a big thing here," said Stephen Trask, Ski Santa Fe's marketing director.
The chairlift, which has been operating for about 10 to 15 years in the fall, also gives people who don't ski or haven't hiked at a high elevation an opportunity to experience the mountain, he said. It also gives Ski Santa Fe a chance to generate revenue before the ski season, which usually runs from Thanksgiving through the first weekend in April, depending on the amount of snowfall.
"We do get up to a couple of thousand people riding the chairlift [in the fall] on the busiest days," Trask said, adding that mornings are usually less crowded.
Bruce and Deborah Gerrity didn't face a long wait in line just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
"It's a beautiful day," Deborah Gerrity said before boarding the chairlift. "We're also bringing guests next week. They're coming to visit us, and we're kind of scouting this out first and then we'll bring them next weekend."
While the chairlift ride would be a first for Deborah, Bruce said he's skied at Ski Santa Fe several times, though he had never been on the lift to see the changing fall colors.
"It looks a little early, but next week, I got a feeling the aspens are going to be glowing," he said.
Trask said the chairlift offers stunning views — and not just of the aspens.
"You can see all the way down to the Sandias. You can see to Arizona on a clear day," he said. "It's pretty amazing how far you can see."
The chairlift runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 10.
"We have live music each Saturday and Sunday 11 to 3 on the deck, and we have our grill open from 9 to 4," Trask said, adding the sport shop is also open and offering discounts on some of last year's merchandise.
"We also have our season pass sale, which kind of coincides with all of this, so we have people being able to buy the season pass if they want and then they get to ride the chairlift for free," he said.
For anyone who doesn't purchase a season pass, tickets for a round-trip chairlift ride are $8 for children 12 and under and $18 for people between 24 and 61 years old. Seniors and people between 13 and 23 years old pay $14.
Trask recommends anyone riding the chairlift to bring plenty of water and dress in layers.
"It is definitely 10, 15 degrees cooler than in [the city of] Santa Fe … and the weather can change very quickly in the mountains," he said. "There was frost on the ground this morning."
Trask said hundreds of people have been riding the chairlift since it started running last weekend, a number he expects to grow as the fall colors turn more brilliant.
"It's a bit like the snow," he said. "The more golden the aspens are, the more people we get up here."
