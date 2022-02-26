No smell of smoke hung in the air Saturday morning in the La Barbaria neighborhood southeast of Santa Fe, and intense heat likely wasn’t on many minds on a sunny, crisp winter day.
So people had to use their imagination as the Santa Fe County Office of Emergency Management held a four-hour fire evacuation exercise involving more than 100 participants, including residents and 16 agencies. Also present were the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Health and American Red Cross.
The base of operations for the exercise, labeled Smokey’s Camp Fire, was the now-closed Desert Academy on Old Santa Fe Trail. The campus was transformed into a communications and operations headquarters crowded with firetrucks and emergency vehicles.
La Barbaria is a narrow, twisting road, the houses along it surrounded by evergreen trees.
“They say fires go a little bit faster on those sort of slopes,” said Patrick Cox, who lives on Double Arrow Road. “Of course, the big risk is going to be wind. If we do get a bad fire, it will be because of the wind.”
The exercise began with residents making simulated 911 calls to report a wildfire that threatened lives and homes. As first responders arrived at the foot of La Barbaria Road, dozens of residents simulated fleeing in their vehicles.
“We live on a road that there’s only one way out,” Cox said. “How do you come up when there’s firetrucks going the other way?”
One of the most difficult challenges with the exercise was coordinating all the participants, county fire Chief Jackie Lindsey said.
“The other thing is [radio] communication,” she said. “We are in terrain where you pop over a mountain, it’s hard to hear sometimes.”
County Commissioner Anna Hamilton, a firefighter with the Hondo Volunteer Fire Department, said the exercise was aimed at improving “emergency ingress and egress.” She represents District 4, which includes the La Barbaria community, and was a principal organizer of the exercise.
County Assistant Fire Chief and Emergency Management director Martin Vigil said one of the goals of the exercise was identifying real-time challenges.
“The strongest message we tell people is, if you ever feel threatened, leave now; do not wait for official evacuation information,” he said. “The reason is exactly what’s going to be playing out in this exercise. We’re trying to get in to fight the fire as they’re coming out to get away from the fire.”
Residents participating in the evacuation exercise were instructed to meet at a reception center in Eldorado, about six miles away, where American Red Cross staff members registered them.
The exercise concluded with a simulated news conference at the base of operations.
The most recent previous large-scale county emergency management exercise was in March 2020, when Vigil led an active shooter drill.
County officials will study the results of Saturday’s exercise; identifying areas of improvement was one of the main goals, Lindsey said.
“We want to be as safe [as possible] and have our citizens able to get off this mountain as quickly as possible in the event of a wildfire,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.