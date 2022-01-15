Then-Santa Fe Fire Department Chief Paul Babcock walked into Christ Church Santa Fe one day last summer, rattled a set of keys and told Joni Brenneisen she could have them.
“He gave me Fire Station No. 6,” said Brenneisen, who organizes community aid programs from the decommissioned station — including food and clothes for the needy, sleeping bags for the homeless, running shoes to Native American children and backpacks full of school supplies to students.
Brenneisen, the church's faithful presence coordinator, can use all the room she can muster. The needs are great and the energy required to help provide them is significant. But friends and colleagues say what sets her apart is her ability to knit together a tireless work ethic and uncanny way of making connections with people who can help.
“She is among the first who are aware of needs in the community,” said John Standridge, the church’s associate pastor. “She is a real master of relationships.”
Paige Kitson, the street outreach program director for Youth Shelters & Family Services, has been working with Brenneisen for seven years. She runs a drop-in resource center and street-based outreach program for the under-21 homeless population in Santa Fe. The church's help has made a difference, she said.
“Anything that we ever need, we always reach out to Joni,” said Kitson, 44, who receives warm clothes and bag lunches from Brenneisen and her team to hand out to those in need.
Kitson said Brenneisen is one of the most determined people she knows. “She shows her love for God through being of service to this community,” she said. “And she makes a tremendous impact.”
Brenneisen, 75, said she began her work with Christ Church as the youth director about 15 years ago. After nearly a year in that role, she became the church’s faithful presence coordinator, organizing volunteers to help serve the community's needs.
Brenneisen also brings families food and money donations through the public schools, said Jeff Pinkerton, an instructional support specialist for Santa Fe Public Schools. During the summer, she got the district's superintendent to loan the church a bus so volunteers could drive to city parks and hand out snacks and drinks.
“It just goes on and on and on — the number of things that she has done,” said Pinkerton. “Joni grew up where communities took care of each other. She's always adopted that policy — that we as a community are supposed to help each other, without judgment, without reservation.”
Brenneisen was born in Doylestown, Pa., 25 miles north of Philadelphia. Her mother, Louise, was a nurse, and her father, Edward, was an elevator inspector. He used to say to her, “If the police lock you up, you will stay overnight.”
As a young woman, Brenneisen moved to California and worked for Don Meredith, former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, onetime Santa Fean and color announcer on the Monday Night Football broadcast opposite Howard Cosell.
"I started out as his personal secretary," said Brenneisen. "Then he got rid of his bookkeeper, and he got rid of the accountant. I had to do everything."
She left Santa Monica for Santa Fe in 1983. She and her husband, Vic Brenneisen, owned three card and gift shops in town for 25 years.
"I hired almost every kid in Santa Fe that was 15. They had to bring me their report card, and if they were failing, they couldn't work," said Brenneisen.
Once they retired, Brenneisen began her work with Christ Church, which practices the Presbyterian faith on Don Gaspar Avenue in Santa Fe.
Edward Archuleta, executive director at St. Elizabeth Shelter & Supportive Housing, said his group has received bag lunches from Brenneisen for years, which it hands out to homeless people. He said Christ Church Santa Fe also makes regular monetary donations to St. Elizabeth, which runs two emergency shelters and three supportive housing programs that provide shelter to 250 people per night.
“She's got a very big heart and really, really cares about the homeless,” said Archuleta.
Brenneisen and Christ Church team up with the Santa Fe Police Department and create care packages that contain a bottle of water, toothpaste, a toothbrush, socks and pre-packaged food.
“People are very resourceful — especially those that are struggling with homelessness,” said Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez. “They share their stories about how they made those items last for days.”
He said the outreach helps to show the community that police officers care. But more important, it provides trust that if a homeless person ends up a victim of a crime, they can feel comfortable reporting it to authorities.
“She just believes in what she does — in helping others,” said Valdez.
