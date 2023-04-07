Daniel Avila puts a string of lights Thursday around one of 14 crucifixes he installed on Juan Medina Road last year to guide pilgrims on their journey. Avila, owner of Avila Construction, made the crosses last year and wanted to add lights to help guide pilgrims through the darkness.
Marcus Oviedo of Chimayó gets the sleeves of his robe adjusted before helping carry a large wooden crucifix for the Good Friday procession at El Santuario de Chimayó. The procession returned to Chimayó after recent cancellations due to the pandemic.
Michael Garcia shows a collection of his tattoos, including the Blessed Mother and the three crucifixes from the crucification of Jesus, as he arrives at El Santuario de Chimayó on Thursday afternoon. Garcia has been making the pilgrimage for nearly 30 years.
Nick Gallegos winces in pain after finishing the walk from Santa Fe with his dad as thousands of faithful hike the hills from Nambé to reach El Santurio de Chimayó during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage.
Amalia Gracia straightens a stack of shirts showcasing variations of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a stand near the turn into El Santuario de Chimayó. For 14 years, Gracia and her husband have stayed open all through the night Thursday and into Good Friday selling goods including rosaries and clothing.
A young pilgrim takes a break at a one of the hilltop shrines as thousands of faithful hike the hills from Nambé to reach El Santurio de Chimayó during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
Daniel Avila puts a string of lights Thursday around one of 14 crucifixes he installed on Juan Medina Road last year to guide pilgrims on their journey. Avila, owner of Avila Construction, made the crosses last year and wanted to add lights to help guide pilgrims through the darkness.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Marcus Oviedo of Chimayó gets the sleeves of his robe adjusted before helping carry a large wooden crucifix for the Good Friday procession at El Santuario de Chimayó. The procession returned to Chimayó after recent cancellations due to the pandemic.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Dancers from Danza de San Jose of Albuquerque make their way toward El Santuario De Chimayó on Good Friday.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Grazela Gallegos of Denver stops to pray at the shrine outside the dirt room during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to Chimayó.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
{p class=”p1”}Jesus De Los Santos blesses pilgrims near the stream on the grounds of El Santuario De Chimayó on Good Friday.{/p}
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
A figure of Jesus wrapped with multicolored rosaries and surrounded by mementos left by pilgrims sits on the base of a cross atop of a hill on the road to El Santuario de Chimayó on Thursday evening.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Michael Garcia shows a collection of his tattoos, including the Blessed Mother and the three crucifixes from the crucification of Jesus, as he arrives at El Santuario de Chimayó on Thursday afternoon. Garcia has been making the pilgrimage for nearly 30 years.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
After walking for seven hours, Juan Blea gives his feet a break at the top of Juan Medina Road on Thursday afternoon. Blea has been making the pilgrimage for 34 years.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Saies Granados, right, catches his breath after hiking to one of the hilltop shrines with Jorge Ornelas and Isaiah Ornelas during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to Chimayó.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
Jamie Gonzalez, left, and Raul Gonzalez from Rio Rancho pause to rest and pray while taking turns hefting a 150-pound cross up a steep hill during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to Chimayó.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
James Matthews of Ashville, N.C., takes a break along the way during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to Chimayó.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
Nick Gallegos winces in pain after finishing the walk from Santa Fe with his dad as thousands of faithful hike the hills from Nambé to reach El Santurio de Chimayó during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
Thousands of faithful hike the hills from Nambé to reach El Santurio de Chimayó during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican
A procession makes its way toward El Santuario De Chimayó on Good Friday.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Amalia Gracia straightens a stack of shirts showcasing variations of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a stand near the turn into El Santuario de Chimayó. For 14 years, Gracia and her husband have stayed open all through the night Thursday and into Good Friday selling goods including rosaries and clothing.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Pilgrims make their way down Juan Medina Road on Thursday afternoon.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Longs lines of pilgrims snake around the grounds of El Santuario de Chimayó on Good Friday.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Volunteer Leah Bustos swaps in fresh candles at one of El Santurio de Chimayó shrines on Good Friday.