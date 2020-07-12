Ute Jannsen-Kerr just fought City Hall and lost.
Now she’s leaving town for what she hopes will be a community with politicians whose ears and eyes are wide open.
Jannsen-Kerr saw Santa Fe as a city with a government intent on forcing a controversial public housing project into her neighborhood.
She was part of the group that opposed the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority’s proposal to build a multifamily development at 1115 Calle La Resolana.
Neighbors said the pitch troubled them from the start. The two-story complex with 45 units and 78 parking spaces would cover 2.5 acres.
They fear a crush of people and traffic in a compact spot.
An obligatory neighborhood meeting was held. Residents came away believing the city bureaucracy was already behind the project and determined to push it to approval.
Francesca Kartas, one of the opponents, said a senior city land use planner told neighbors he wouldn’t allow a follow-up meeting with the housing authority’s executive director unless they promised to be nice.
But from the start, ordinary people from the neighborhood outperformed the city’s well-paid staff in terms of organization and research.
The City Council in 1998 had approved an ordinance restricting the entrance to the property on Calle La Resolana to emergency vehicles. That stretch was deemed too dangerous for other traffic.
“It’s even more dangerous now because there are more people now,” Kartas said.
No one on the city payroll flagged the ordinance. Rick Martinez, an advocate for the neighborhood, found it in the dusty code book.
Advocates of the project scrambled to recover. They needed a new approach if they were to bring so many apartments, tenants and cars into a part of town that couldn’t accept traffic under the law.
Ed Romero, executive director of the housing authority, proposed adjustments to save the project and the federal money that would pay for it. The new plans called for speed bumps to slow cars and straightening a curve.
Romero’s camp persuaded the Planning Commission all would be well. Then, last week, Santa Fe’s City Council and mayor voted 6-3 to amend the ordinance.
The majority sounded a familiar theme. Santa Fe lacks housing, especially for low-income residents. Projects like the one Romero brought forward are a way to lessen the problem.
Neighbors who opposed the plan couldn’t talk to their City Council representatives about their concerns before the vote.
The city always imposes a blackout on conversations about housing or commercial developments going before the governing body. It claims the councilors and mayor can’t discuss these projects because they are undertaking a quasi-judicial review of what the Planning Commission has decided.
It’s an absurd system. Politicians elected to hear from the people are supposed to ignore them on issues that might change the character and safety of a neighborhood.
In this case, many of the neighbors knew they had lost even before the mayor and councilors took up the housing authority’s proposal.
“It was not a good plan, but we were steamrollered,” said Rod Hasson. “Housing is a problem. We also have a safety problem.”
Kartas also expected her side to lose. She saw the maneuvers Romero made to save his project as politically effective but insubstantial in solving problems for the neighborhood.
“Speed bumps are just a Band-Aid on a gushing wound,” she said.
The neighbors could appeal the city’s decision in court, though that would take time and money.
Hasson said some believe a challenge is in order. They are discussing their next move.
If the neighbors decide to fight on, Jannsen-Kerr won’t be part of the group.
“I’m moving to Eldorado, and it’s partially because of that project,” she said. “It was really the deciding factor.”
Jannsen-Kerr devoted almost a year to mobilizing her neighbors to stop the housing development. Her energy didn’t fade until the city councilors and mayor were about to vote on the proposal.
She said she knew defeat was coming for her side. She didn’t want to listen to city officials saying all would be well, not when they were willing to revamp a 22-year-old ordinance that had been approved to make streets safer.
Romero and a majority of city politicians will claim more housing is a win.
They won’t be eager to talk about the other part of the equation.
When smart, committed residents such as Jannsen-Kerr and her family move away, the city loses.
