Tensions between conservation groups and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration have increased after two state secretaries publicly blamed activists for a key climate bill not being introduced in the last legislative session — a claim the groups contend is inaccurate and divisive.

This latest spat aggravates the rift that began forming between environmental groups and the governor, who promotes herself as a green advocate, after a legislative session in which nearly all proposed climate measures stalled or were vetoed.

Environment Secretary James Kenney and Sarah Cottrell Propst, secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, wrote an Earth Day guest column in The New Mexican touting the governor’s conservation record.

