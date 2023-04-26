Tensions between conservation groups and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration have increased after two state secretaries publicly blamed activists for a key climate bill not being introduced in the last legislative session — a claim the groups contend is inaccurate and divisive.
This latest spat aggravates the rift that began forming between environmental groups and the governor, who promotes herself as a green advocate, after a legislative session in which nearly all proposed climate measures stalled or were vetoed.
Environment Secretary James Kenney and Sarah Cottrell Propst, secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, wrote an Earth Day guest column in The New Mexican touting the governor’s conservation record.
They took a swipe at environmental groups for refusing to back a bill to codify the governor’s 2019 executive order to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
“Unfortunately, the environmental coalition at the table did not support this bill, so it was never introduced,” the secretaries wrote. “This setback will not keep our state from moving forward.”
They went on to write progress will be achieved by building consensus and setting policies that not only eliminate greenhouse gas emissions but also diversify the economy, support families and build bridges — not walls.
One conservation advocate said the groups couldn’t support what they saw as a watered-down version of the bill, which was stripped of language requiring compliance and enforcement.
“The reality for the proposal … was that it was almost entirely symbolic in nature,” said Camilla Feibelman, executive director of the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter. “Our large coalition of several dozen groups carefully considered the legislation and felt that it really didn’t align with the governor’s commitment to comprehensive climate action.”
When the governor issued the order calling for reduced carbon emissions, she probably didn’t foresee the state becoming the nation’s second-largest oil producer, creating even more reliance on fossil fuel money.
The oil and gas industry has made clear it won’t support climate legislation that makes an impact, so state leaders must accept the resistance as a given and not be dissuaded from adopting more stringent laws, Feibelman said.
In an email, Maddy Hayden, Lujan Grisham’s spokeswoman, wrote the governor and her Cabinet secretaries are keenly aware of the urgency of enacting climate legislation, rules and policies to curb carbon emissions.
“This takes collaboration and compromise, especially with a bill of such magnitude because a bill that doesn’t reach the governor’s desk isn’t going to make any dent in emissions — no matter what is in it,” Hayden wrote.
When the collaboration is there, she wrote, laws are enacted that protect and enhance the environment, such as the new Legacy Fund, which will provide matching state dollars for federal money to cover everything from restoring watersheds and protecting imperiled species to helping ecosystems better withstand climate change. When there is no collaboration, Hayden added, an impasse occurs.
Hayden, however, didn’t address a question about why the environmental groups’ approval was needed to introduce the climate bill.
Noah Long, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the Governor’s Office months before the session floated a bill that would have required the state to establish rules to reduce carbon emissions and give agencies such as the Environment Department the authority to enforce them.
But when several environmental groups met with the governor’s representatives early in the session, they were presented with a bill with all the enforcement teeth removed, Long said. They were told this was the best that could be done this session, he said.
The coalition’s response was if the bill contained no provisions for enforcement, then the governor should take administrative action to give the state that authority, Long said.
A state official later informed the groups their demand offended the governor, and she would not only scrap the bill but would no longer work with the groups this session, Long said.
Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, then sponsored a similar climate bill, but it died in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, who joined Republicans in voting against the bill, criticized it for lacking provisions to penalize polluters and establish state enforcement power.
Given this bill’s fate, it’s questionable whether the governor’s bill would have gotten through, Long said.
Hayden contends any suggestion the governor acted out of spite or was miffed is “disappointing, disrespectful, and completely false.”
“The bill we had hoped to introduce to the Legislature with the support of diverse stakeholders maintained a high level of accountability and enforcement measures,” Hayden wrote. “We reject any assertion that says otherwise.”
Long insists the bill they were asked to support had been weakened with no real enforcement required.
Wrangling between the governor and the coalition is not constructive, and neither is finger-pointing, Long said. The coalition is willing to work with her and other state officials, but ultimately they must lead the way on climate issues, he said.
“That leadership has got to come from the elected officials in the state of New Mexico,” he said.