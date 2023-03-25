This year’s legislative session showed that a blue majority isn’t always green.

The session was a mixed bag overall for environmental bills, with some passing and others stalling, but conservationists said they were especially disappointed by the lack of significant climate legislation that made it through.

Virtually all efforts to impose new standards or regulations on the fossil fuel industry faltered, an outcome that worries climate advocates who contend curbing greenhouse emissions from the oil and gas sector is crucial in keeping the Earth from warming to catastrophic levels.