Yasmin Hilloowala with the New Mexico History Museum takes advantage of a sunbeam to better see the Christmas wreath she is making as an afternoon of crafts winds down Wednesday. The wreath-making was the museum’s first in-person activity in almost two years during the pandemic. Many of the activities went online at nmhistorymuseum.org.
spotlight
Photo feature
Fading rays brighten wreath-making
- Photo by Jim Weber/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Picture of governor next to 7-foot-tall cop triggers big response on social media
- Santa Fe businesses taking precautions amid reports of harrowing crimes
- Former New Mexico attorney general spokesman pleads no contest to DWI
- Human bone found under tree felled at cathedral
- Deadly driver flees after taking away a husband and father
- Arrest warrant issued after man shot in downtown Santa Fe on Wednesday night
- Police identify suspect in weekend Santa Fe road-rage shooting
- Year after restrictions, Canyon Road Farolito Walk will again involve walking
- Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Santa Fe apartments
- Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- NM House OKs congressional map with advantage for Democrats (70)
- Two Santa Fe bus drivers die of coronavirus, others sickened (43)
- State senators OK redistricting bill after trading accusations of racism, elitism (40)
- Santa Fe businesses taking precautions amid reports of harrowing crimes (38)
- In new maps, New Mexico Democrats may have drawn party into tough spot (34)
- Argument about a haircut ends with two dead in Pecos (34)
- PNM helicopter prompts numerous Santa Fe residents to call 911 (30)
- Archbishop calls for nuclear disarming (29)
- Homewise adds more park space for proposed development on South Meadows (29)
- Questions raised on how Santa Fe police officer's son died; guns, ammo seized from home (29)
- Guns: The perfect 2021 Christmas accessory (28)
- Republicans accuse Democrats of ignoring work of Citizens Redistricting Committee (24)
- Spokesman resigns to prioritize mental health (23)
- New Mexico health officials brace for omicron variant (22)
- State House redistricting map leads to partisan clash at New Mexico Legislature (21)
- Don't label the pretenders as conservatives (21)
- Leadership lacking in ending New Mexico's 175 percent interest rate (21)
- Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill (19)
- City Council can't settle on definition of ‘local business’ (18)
- Senate to consider revised congressional map that splits Rio Rancho (18)
- Santa Fe business shutters over problems with nearby homeless shelter (57)
- Picture of governor next to 7-foot-tall cop triggers big response on social media (17)
- It's time to fix Albuquerque before it's too late (17)
- City quiet on bus drivers' deaths as state investigates (17)
- Bruises of New Mexico special legislative session may take time to heal (16)
- Democratic state senator tests positive for coronavirus (16)
- Police identify suspect in weekend Santa Fe road-rage shooting (16)
- A tree fell in Santa Fe and a city says good-bye (15)
- Propane users say company isn't getting them fuel (15)
- SF police officer's child shot, killed in Rio Rancho (15)
- Deputy who fired on vehicle identified in deadly chase, shooting (15)
- Top city employees shouldn't be able to cash out (14)
- Santa Fe hoops tournament to have redo after eighth grade girls play in seventh grade event (14)
- House of Representatives passes redistricting bill (14)
- City of Santa Fe says annual audit will again be late, blames lack of staff (14)
- Auditor again admonishes Santa Fe over late audit (14)
- Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Santa Fe apartments (14)
- Late audit? Welcome to business as usual in Santa Fe (13)
- Santa Fe councilors frustrated by late audit for third consecutive fiscal year (13)
- Archdiocese battles to raise enough money to settle with abuse victims (13)
- PNM, Avangrid look at next steps after merger's failure (13)
- Redistricting map divides New Mexico lawmakers even after session ends (13)
- New Mexico health officials say coronavirus hospitalizations remain high (13)
- Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road (12)
- Deadline to show proof of vaccination looms for sheriff's deputies (12)
- Third bus system employee dies of COVID-19 (12)
- California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned (12)
- City preparing to expand crisis response program (11)
- Suspect in shooting spree near Santa Fe Indian School charged with murder (11)
- House leader: GOP holding malpractice bill hostage (11)
- New Mexico Senate cancels floor session on proposed redistricting map (11)
- Gov. seeks low-carbon fuel standard (11)
- Asian food market coming to St. Michael’s Drive (11)
- Some minority groups so small in New Mexico they feel left out of process (10)
- Harrell House Bug Museum, Traveler’s Market forced out of Santa Fe Place (10)
- Decline in Santa Fe student enrollment raises questions about closing schools (10)
- Mapmaker tries to help New Mexico lawmakers draw up balanced districts (10)
- Santa Fe man arrested on suspicion of stealing $200,000 in jewelry (10)
- Sen. Candelaria may be off Finance Committee (9)
- Union files complaint over SF County vaccine mandate (9)
- Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states (9)
- Celebrating Joe as his shelter faces difficult times (9)
- Health Department says omicron has arrived in New Mexico (9)
- Northern New Mexico residents voice concerns over proposed congressional map (8)
- Nearly 1,300 new virus cases founds in New Mexico (8)
- Wake up, America. It can happen here. It has (8)
- Legislators putting their stamp on redistricting (8)
- The next adventure is in Costa Rica; it's a little like Santa Fe (8)
- Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security (7)
- Native American leaders decry changes to Senate map (7)
- Arrest warrant issued for man in Albuquerque hit-and-run that killed boy (7)
- Feds: Fentanyl is the No. 1 drug driving Albuquerque crime (7)
- Seven New Mexico hospitals swamped to point of 'crisis standards' designation (7)
- City of Santa Fe manually keeping employee time after ransomware attack on vendor (6)
- Santa Feans need to care for trees (6)
- U.S. approves Indigenous name change for Colorado mountain (6)
- Court partly backs fired LANL employee (6)
- Arrest warrant issued after man shot in downtown Santa Fe on Wednesday night (6)
- Parliamentary move delays vote on New Mexico Senate map (6)
- Santa Fe shouldn't lose deputies because of vaccines (6)
- Santa Fe Public Schools’ superintendent ready for round 2 (6)
- New Mexico has 700-plus COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since Jan. 1 (6)
- Human bone found under tree felled at cathedral (6)
- What happened to the bus drivers? (6)
- ABQ boy's hit-and-run death prompts outcry over ATVs (6)
- Former New Mexico attorney general spokesman pleads no contest to DWI (6)
- Investigators seek search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone (6)
- Man involved in Santa Fe police shootout faces more charges (6)
- Public Regulation Commission unanimously rejects PNM's proposed merger (13)
- Forests need fire — communities do not (5)
- Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change (5)
- Santa Fe High throttles St. Michael's 66-34 (5)
- Group helps rescue cat discovered in 50-foot tree (5)
- Racer 'Big Al' won Indy four times (5)
- Old Pecos Trail needs protection from development (5)
- We can't ignore fascist coup in the making (5)
- Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55 (5)
- Winter storm system brings damaging winds to New Mexico (5)
- The two sides of the redistricting looking glass are cloudy (5)
- New Mexico House dissolves land grant committee (5)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.