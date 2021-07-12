Anxiety is not one size fits all.
As the ripple effects of COVID-19 continue in the American workplace, experts say there are myriad reasons some people may balk at returning to work — some practical, some clinical.
And then, experts say, there are those who simply haven’t readjusted to another radical change in daily life.
“Suddenly going to work doesn’t feel comfortable,” said Jeff Katzman, vice chairman of education at the University of New Mexico Department of Psychiatry. “We are in a new state of anxiety. I think there is a fear of returning to the fast pace that people were living at before. I think it is an experience of needing to rewire their life again and give up the life they had for the time.
“People have reworked their lives,” he says. “They’re not sure they want to the work they have done before.”
That problem, some experts say, has led to a worker shortage plaguing businesses in Santa Fe and across the country. Though New Mexico and much of the U.S. is largely open for business, not all employees rushed back to the workplace — leaving several industries struggling to fulfill customer wants in the way they did before March 2020.
For its part, the state Department of Workforce Solutions insists there is no worker shortage but rather “market inefficiencies.” The department in its Labor Market Review in May cited nearly the same number of job openings as people receiving unemployment benefits and “willing and able to work” — roughly 69,000 for both.
“Although the data does not indicate a labor shortage, there does appear to be market inefficiencies as businesses hire workers to meet pent up demand,” the Labor Market Review reads. “Other factors that can cause these labor market inefficiencies, and give the appearance of a labor shortage, include a mismatch of an applicant’s education, experience and skill level to that of the vacant position. Working conditions, including hours, pay, location and type of work also play a factor.”
But on the ground, market inefficiencies mean something far different.
Atrisco Cafe & Bar is blunt about its hiring challenges, which have led to closing the restaurant Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
“This is solely due to lack of incoming staff,” the sign at Atrisco reads.
Not enough kitchen staff sign on, show up for the first day of work, or stay onboard, owner George Gundrey said, describing the problem. He added the restaurant could hire eight people tomorrow.
“We don’t just hire off the street,” Gundrey said. “We need people who can handle a very fast pace. The issue we are going through is if somebody calls in sick, there is no place to get someone to cover.”
Gundrey said at his business, the anxiety stems more from the demands than virus-related fears about returning to work.
“I’m not hearing any anxiety about the virus,” Gundrey said. “I’m just getting anxiety [from employees] that it’s too hard. We are hiring three a week and losing one a week.”
In hopes of regaining momentum, some Santa Fe businesses have tried to ease the anxiety some employees have about facing the world again by adjusting physical workspaces and even departure times.
“There was definitely a concern for safety [months ago],” said Fred Cisneros, owner of Cisneros Design, a Santa Fe branding and marketing company. “There were people who were cautious. It seems to have minimized quite a bit.”
One-third of Cisneros’ nine employees have started working at the office again since early June, and Cisneros expects to have everybody back by Aug. 1.
He replaced 4½-foot-high partitions between work areas with 6-foot partitions.
“We made a policy if someone feels more comfortable wearing a mask, we could accommodate them,” Cisneros said. “We’re not trying to hit anyone over the head with [coming back to the office or working all day at the office].”
Cisneros Design’s staff includes five mothers with children 3 and younger.
“The biggest thing is we were able to support everybody,” Cisneros said. “As day cares closed, that really complicated things for mothers. Most of them had kids at home with them. I anticipate until day care opens, I will lose people by 2:30 or 3, but they finish their work at home.”
Century Bank employees worked at its branches through the pandemic, though customers were seen only by appointment or drive-up from March 2020 until June of this year. Ten of its 190 employees are still working at home.
“They were clearly concerned if the work environment was going to be safe when they see a customer face-to-face,” CEO Jeff Szabat said of initial worries.
The bank installed plexiglass panels at teller windows, placed markings on the floor for social distancing, and branches with two doors had specific entrances and exits.
“Those are the things we did to calm people down,” Szabat said. “We have a bonus when you get vaccinated, $100.”
A New Mexico State University professor who has done research into the phenomena said the 18 to 35 age group is most prone to anxiety.
“The younger demographic is more lonely and more anxious,” said Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor in NMSU’s College of Health and Social Services. “In March and April [2020], some people had such a big phone and internet addiction. Too much negative media coverage was associated with anxiety.”
Santa Fe psychotherapist David Barton said the younger generation has mental stresses triggered by social media and, in the case of college graduates, student debt.
“This is the first generation growing up with social media,” Barton said. “There’s just so much more information to sort through. There’s so few social structures to keep things in place.”
Clinical anxiety is debilitating, he said.
“It’s very difficult to think clearly,” Barton said. “The stress is way too high for people to deal with colleagues and the workplace. If anxiety is too high, it is crippling and you probably need a mental health professional. People feel trapped.”
“It’s difficult to focus and concentrate,” Katzman said. “They don’t know if they will have a panic attack.”
Santa Fe clinical mental health counselor Inessa Mil’berg mostly counsels patients who could not work at home and had to face the public during the height of the pandemic.
A key ingredient in anxiety, she said, were all the unknowns. How long is the pandemic going to last? Am I going to get sick?
“Anxiety was rampant,” Mil’berg said. “Everybody had a very hard time. At the end of the year, we were over the roof with anxiety. Now I think it’s much better. It’s definitely much better.”
Restaurant and retail workers may have been more prone to anxiety, but, Mil’berg said, working at home was no picnic, either.
“I work with couples,” she said. “This creates a very interesting situation for couples. Couples are not used to being together 24/7. It creates a very tense situation. If there is any tension in the relationship [in normal times], it gets amplified. People who are single have isolation, which creates anxiety.”
Milberg said the unstable circumstances around coronavirus and government instability play into anxiety.
“That’s when the old memory gets activated,” Mil’berg said. What prevents people from going back to work is insomnia and panic attacks, increased heart rate, inability to make decisions, excessive worries.”
Only a fraction of people who would benefit from mental health treatment pursue it. But Mil’berg does have suggestions for people to ease their anxiety at home.
“I would say what would help is exercise, walk in nature, any pleasing experience,” she said. “There are many things people can do to calm themselves down. The key is not thinking, switch to an activity that does not involve thinking. Get away from screens, get away from digital data.”
