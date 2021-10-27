LOS LUNAS — Facebook is gearing up with more convention center-sized buildings and tons of technology for its ever-growing world of social media.
The company led a media tour Wednesday to show off two data-storage buildings under construction and to indicate where two more buildings will be erected on its 751-acre campus south of Albuquerque. Those four buildings will increase the total number of data-storage facilities to eight at the Los Lunas site and give the company a total of 3.8 million square feet of space there.
"The scale of this is enormous," said Joe Vlastelicia, senior project manager for Fortis Construction of Portland, Ore., the general contractor on the project.
As Tony Perea, site manager for Facebook, led people through one structure, he said: "Essentially the size of this building is four football fields."
The data centers are designed to hold network equipment, fiber connections, hundreds of servers and other technology to help store and distribute the text, photos and videos of Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Facebook spokeswoman Melanie Roe said the company has 18 such data compounds around the world, including 14 in the U.S. She said all Facebook facilities are entirely powered by wind and solar energy.
Facebook also sought Wednesday to publicize its community service work in Los Lunas and New Mexico at a time when the company is facing public criticism and political pressure.
Documents recently turned over to the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements by employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen have suggested the company has prioritized its profits while its platform has been used to disseminate misinformation about the coronavirus and other topics.
A Facebook spokesman wrote in an email: "At the heart of these stories is a premise which is false. Yes, we're a business and we make profit, but the idea that we do so at the expense of people's safety or wellbeing misunderstands where our own commercial interests lie.
"The truth is we’re on track to spend more than $5 billion this year alone on safety and security and have over 40,000 people to do one job: keep people safe on Facebook.”
On Wednesday, Facebook had state, county and town officials on hand to talk about contributions made by the company. Those include a plan to provide free Wi-Fi and internet service to 900 low-income residences in Valencia County and investments in water efficiency and water restoration statewide.
Jon Hayes, executive director of Audubon Southwest, said Facebook leases water from municipalities to help keep the Rio Grande flowing.
"They've gone over and above" what's necessary, said Mark Roper, division director of the state Economic Development Department. About 200 employees, including contract workers, currently work on Facebook operations at the Los Lunas plant, and 400 will work there when the four additional buildings are done, the company said.
More than 1,000 construction workers are consistently at the site, said Charlie Tomlin, construction project manager for Facebook. Vlastelicia of Fortis Construction said the package of eight buildings is expected to be completed by late 2024.
Bringing Facebook to the state required incentives. New Mexico enticed Facebook in 2016 with about $10 million in economic development money. Los Lunas guaranteed Facebook a reliable water supply, issued billions of dollars in industrial revenue bonds and gave up property taxes for yearly payments from Facebook.
Facebook and Public Service Company of New Mexico cleared a hurdle Wednesday when the Public Regulation Commission approved an energy-storage agreement for the companies that had been in limbo for months. The commission argued PNM sought more storage for the Facebook project than was needed, and the utility eventually agreed to an amount that put the PRC at ease.
Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said Wednesday: "I think this is good for the area of Los Lunas, and it's good for the state of New Mexico."
Facebook started turning earth for buildings seven and eight a couple months ago, so the situation wasn't dire. But construction has been a constant.
"We've been building for five continuous years," Tomlin said.
Like Facebook globally, the company's growth in Los Lunas hasn't slowed.
