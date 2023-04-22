SEDONA, Ariz. — Jayson Coil’s office chair is situated just beneath a wall map showing the plan for Allied troops during the D-Day invasion.

A U.S. Army veteran, Coil said there are parallels between conducting military strategy and fighting fires, which is his job as deputy fire division director in the Arizona tourist town of Sedona.

Just as American forces battled to take and hold ground in France nearly 80 years ago, firefighters facing the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year struggled to advance — inch by inch at times — against one of the greatest threats the state has ever known.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

