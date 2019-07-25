Face of a clogged court system sentenced to prison again

A 28-year-old Española man who has spent most of his adult life behind bars for substance abuse- related property crimes and probation violations was sent back to prison Thursday for four more years.
In sentencing Joel C. Leyba for violating probation in three cases, two of which date to 2012, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer quoted a written evaluation that said in addition to substance-abuse issues, Leyba has “problematic personality traits” that indicate he needs serious treatment.
“You do need help, and I really think you being incarcerated and working these programs [available in prison] while incarcerated, knowing you will be incarcerated until 2023, will give you the commitment to work on your drug addiction,” she said. “You can’t keep coming out and spending the majority of your adult life incarcerated. Let’s get this done.”
The judge’s words prompted Leyba’s mother to leave the courtroom in tears.
Leyba had told The New Mexican when he was interviewed earlier this year for a story about low-level drug crimes clogging the courts that he felt the system was designed to keep him incarcerated, not rehabilitate him.
He didn’t react Thursday before being led away by a sheriff’s deputy.
Leyba said this spring he had a troubled childhood and had picked up his first criminal charge in his late teens for slashing someone’s tires not long after shooting up heroin for the first time.
He has been locked up most of the time since, court records show.
Leyba has been released occasionally, only to use drugs and then commit a crime — larceny, home burglary, DWI — and land in jail again.
Thursday he was sentenced for violating probation by getting kicked out of an inpatient drug treatment program in Española that he’d been ordered to complete under a plea agreement that settled three old cases against him.
A prosecutor told the judge the most serious of Leyba’s prior convictions was an aggravated burglary.
Leyba’s attorney, public defender Jennifer Burrill, said in the spring that she considers Leyba a perfect example of a broken system that since the 1980s has relied heavily on incarceration to deal with drug offenders.
Following Thursday’s hearing, she said there is a lack of adequate treatment in New Mexico for people whose substance abuse and behavioral issues overlap and which started early as a result of childhood neglect and trauma.
“We send these people to rehab and assume it’s just a drug issue,” Burrill said. “We are expecting once the drug problem is fixed, everything is going to be fine. But that’s not the case. They have a lot of other issues. They aren’t just going to go back to being perfect citizens.”