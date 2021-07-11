A bird’s feathers are a wonder.
Over 90 percent of a feather is made up of a tough protein called keratin. In fact, a bird’s feathers contain over 25 percent of the total protein found within its body.
How many feathers does a bird have? Low count of 1,000 in some hummingbirds and over 25,000 in swans. Feather number varies with a bird’s need for insulation. Birds living in cold climates have more feathers in winter than summer. Aquatic birds tend to have more feathers than terrestrial species of a similar size, due to rapid loss of heat experienced by birds in water.
Feathers are indeed “light as a feather.” The feathers of some birds such as owls seem to make up half their volume, but only account for 10 percent of their weight. As light as they are, a bird’s feathers are still usually two to three times heavier than their skeleton.
All birds grow an entire body full of feathers as youngsters in the nest. It is the only time in a bird’s life that it will grow all its feathers at one time. It boggles the mind that a chickadee can grow all its feathers in as little as 11 days.
Feathers are amazingly tough, but they wear out from physical abrasion and bleaching from the sun and must be replaced. All birds, from hummingbirds to ducks, molt (shed) and replace their feathers once a year, usually after their nesting duties are completed. Most backyard feeder birds perform their annual molt from July to September, but some, like downy woodpeckers, continue well into October. Having a strong set of fresh, new feathers is of tremendous benefit to birds that are facing the rigors of migration or the challenges of surviving a long, cold winter.
As birds grow new flight feathers, they are particularly vulnerable to predators. During wing molt, several of their flight feathers will be less than full length, producing gaps in their wings that render them less maneuverable and powerful during flight. To avoid attracting attention of predators, many birds lie low, calling infrequently and hiding in vegetation. But there is no reason to stop birding, they are still there.
Look around your yard today. Nesting is still underway for some birds, while other adults are starting to take on a shaggy look that signals the start of their molt. Young birds that have fledged are also busy growing more adult-like feathers to replace their less efficient juvenile plumage.
Whatever the reason for growing new feathers, it comes at a high price. The demand for energy and nutrition during this process is high, and large amounts of protein and fat are required to create strong and colorful feathers. Be sure to keep your feeders well stocked with high-fat and high-protein foods that will give them a boost and keep them healthy for the coming year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.