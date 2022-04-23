The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires have merged, together burning a staggering 42,341 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
They're still not the biggest wildfire in New Mexico.
That distinction belongs to the 48,672-acre Cooks Peak Fire, which was zero percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team. The blaze is north of Ocate, about 45 miles north of Las Vegas, N.M.
"A wind shift is expected on Saturday, so firefighters will continue to be challenged by active fire moving in multiple directions," a news release from the team states.
Sunday shows no signs of a slowdown, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest.
"Tomorrow, we are expected extreme fire behavior once again," she said. "Tomorrow’s going to continue to have these west winds pushing that fire eastward."
Overton added that a “significant number” of structures had been destroyed by the merged blazes.
In Las Vegas on Saturday, the human spirit was on full display as dozens of volunteers hauled cases of bottled water and other donations at Old Memorial Middle School, which served as a shelter for evacuees.
As evacuees picked up essential supplies, residents offering help quickly replenished the shelter's stock. Anxious pets cried and barked as they waited in kennels lined up along the wall outside.
Jesse Hernandez said he and his family evacuated Maestas Canyon on Friday with their five dogs and three horses.
He said he walked his dogs one by one in between helping the shelter however he could.
Hernandez said his family had planned to stay home but decided to evacuate when they were able to see the fire's orange glow over a ridge.
He said he saw multiple houses on fire, including a trailer park.
“As of now we think our canyon is ok but we are not sure,” Hernandez said. “If the wind keeps blowing east it should be fine.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a declaration of emergency Saturday for surrounding Mora County, a move aimed at freeing up federal money to help. She was set to deliver an update on the state's wildfires at 3:30 p.m.
About 7 miles east of Jemez Springs, the Cerro Pelado Fire was at 4,688 acres and zero percent containment Saturday morning, according to an update on the New Mexico Fire Information website. Sandoval County issued evacuation orders for Sierra de Los Pinos and other communities near the fire, and N.M. 4 was closed from N.M. 126 east to Los Alamos.
About 30 personnel were on the scene and wind gusts above 40 mph were possible in spots, according to the update. It adds that firefighters were focused Saturday on protecting homes and keeping the fire from crossing to the west of Forest Road 10.
Los Alamos National Laboratory stated in a news release that it's about 10 miles from the blaze and not in immediate danger, and that helicopters had begun dropping water on the fire.
The blazes and others continued to burn a day after high winds tore through Northern New Mexico, spreading fires, kicking up dust, fueling fears of downed power lines and otherwise complicating firefighters' already-daunting task.
An addition concern for Las Vegas-area residents: a possible threat to their water supply.
"I know that the watershed up here is a key element for the folks in Las Vegas getting their water," Michael Johnson of the U.S. Forestry Service said Saturday. "My understanding is that that watershed primarily is to the south of [the fire]. It doesn't mean that it's not being affected.”
According to an update on the New Mexico Fire Information website, 419 personnel were involved in battling the merged Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires near Gallinas Canyon.
Power has been shut off for safety reasons in Pendaries, Rociada, Manuelitas and Cañoncito and along County Road A-3A. Several roads were closed, including N.M. 518 from Sapello north to Buena Vista, the update states.
"Today the crews will be focusing on protecting homes to the northwest between Highway 518 and the fire’s edge, as well as preventing the fire from moving south into the critical watershed area," the update states. "Spotting up to a half a mile is anticipated. The fire is expected to cross 518 and burn across the grasslands at a high rate of speed as the wind is a driving factor. Due to the merging of the two fires, containment has not been able to be accurately calculated."
A day after hundreds of people evacuated in the face of advancing fires, Johnson credited them for keeping themselves safe.
"One one good takeaway from yesterday is that even though we had all the significant fire growth, we had no reportable injuries or fatalities," he said.
In other fire news, according to the New Mexico Fire Information website and Facebook updates:
In Harding County, the new Mitchell Fire on private land east of Mosquero on N.M. 39 was estimated at 20,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon. Crews were set to continue building containment lines around the blaze into the evening.
In Union County, the Campbell Road Fire east of Des Moines was estimated Saturday at 2,000 acres and 90 percent contained. Firefighters were set to work through the weekend to mop up and secure containment lines.
In Taos County, a small blaze off N.M. 518 east of Peñasco was about 5 acres and 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning. The Carson National Forest fire is within the "burn scar" of the 2011 Osha Fire, largely surrounded by natural barriers such as rocks.
In Lea County, the new 380 Friday Fire had burned about 1,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of Friday. Three homes were threatened but no evacuation orders were in place. The fire is burning on state, private and Bureau of Land Management land off of Highway 380.
In Valenia County, the Simona Fire near Jarales was estimated at 165 acres with 25 percent containment Friday. It was burning on private property.
In Grant County, the East Fire near Mimbres was estimated at 100 acres Friday. At least four homes were threatened, and evacuations were possible.
In the Datil Mountains, the new Pine Park Fire was estimated at 31.6 acres with 50 percent containment Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.