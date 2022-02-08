Unemployment benefit payments in New Mexico will stop the week ending Feb. 19 for people enrolled in the state Department of Workforce Solutions’ Federal-State Extended Benefits program, the department announced Tuesday.
These extended benefits, sometimes known as FDEB2, were in place since Sept. 4 when a slew of other federal pandemic unemployment benefits expired. Once the program expires, no coronavirus pandemic-era extra unemployment benefits will be in play.
The Federal-State Extended Benefits technically are not pandemic relief but are triggered when New Mexico’s unemployment rate reaches 6.5 percent, Workforce Solutions spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said.
The joint federal-state program offered 13 weeks of additional jobless payments to people who exhausted regular state unemployment and/or ended Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provided an additional 13 weeks of federally funded jobless benefits after a claimant used up all 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits.
FDEB2 is based on New Mexico’s statewide unemployment rate staying at or above 6.5 percent for three months. The first three-month stretch included July through September.
The second three-month stretch saw the three-month average drop below 6.5 percent with unemployment rates of 6.5 percent in October, 6.2 percent in November and 5.8 percent in December, Johnston said.
The Santa Fe County unemployment rate was 5 percent in October, 4.9 percent in November and 4.6 percent in December, Workforce Solutions statistics show.
About 2,600 New Mexicans are receiving the extended benefits, about a third as many as in mid-December.
“Direct notification will be sent out to affected claimants along with information on how our Employment Services staff can assist them in finding job opportunities that match their skill set,” Acting Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna said in a news release.
Santa Fe County has had between 614 and 680 new unemployment claims each week since Dec. 27, the lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Santa Fe County saw more than 4,000 new unemployment claims as recently as mid-September and as many as 13,000 weekly claims in June 2020 at the height of pandemic layoffs, Workforce Solutions data shows.
Statewide, initial claims are in the 10,000 range, down from 60,000 per week in September and a peak of 148,000 in June 2020.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.