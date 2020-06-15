Along the Rail Trail, just outside of the entrance to the Lena Street Lofts, is a little sign that reads, ‘What are you grieving?’ in English and Spanish. The interactive project invites the public to use provided wires to hang their answers. Some of the responses include George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, and ‘the broken social contract,’ which was written over a hand-drawn American flag and then torn in half.
