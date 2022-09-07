As New Mexico schools continue to struggle to ensure students graduate with proficiency in core subjects, they face another challenge — how to help graduates land well-paid jobs in a field they enjoy. 

One way to motivate students — particularly those likely to drop out of high school because they feel disconnected from classes — is to develop work-related programs in which kids get paid while learning a trade that might turn into a career, experts told state lawmakers Wednesday. 

"People are realizing that engaging youth in work-based learning experiences creates a longer and more intentional runway for their own educational experience and their transition into life," Mike May, director of workforce learning for the education advocacy group Future Focused Education, told lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee. 

