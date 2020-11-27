While New Mexico saw a slight drop in suicides in 2019, experts fear more people will take their own lives in 2020 because of increased isolation and economic stress caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, 515 people in New Mexico died by suicide, down from 535 in 2018, according to findings released earlier this week by the state Department of Health.
The state also saw decreases in suicide rates among women and non-Hispanic whites.
Over two years, the Department of Health has improved access to behavioral health services, said David Ley, a psychologist and the executive director of New Mexico Solutions, a behavioral health agency in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
"The more access to behavioral health we have, the lower the rates of suicide," Ley said. "And so I would like to hope that this decline reflects that New Mexico is starting to turn that dynamic around and increase the ability of people to reach behavioral health treatment when they need it."
While the state saw a 1.8 percent increase in suicide deaths by firearm last year, it had a 29 percent drop in suicide deaths by poisoning, according to the Department of Health.
Billy Jimenez, the state's acting health secretary, called the drop in suicides "encouraging."
"But we must recognize the devastating toll these deaths take on families," he said in a statement. “Suicide can be prevented and the Department of Health is committed to working with our statewide partners to create a standard of care that recognizes when a patient seen in an emergency room setting is in need of a behavioral health follow-up. We know outreach works. When people are having thoughts of suicide, they feel relief after someone talks with them in a caring way."
During the early months of the pandemic, the suicide rate declined nationwide and in New Mexico.
"However, we don't know how much that reflects the fact that there may be suicides not getting reported because the system is overwhelmed by COVID," Ley said.
For many people, the pandemic has exacerbated depression, anxiety and relationship struggles, which could lead to a potential increase in suicide in 2020 and beyond, he said.
"Most providers and the system at large are very, very concerned that there is a dramatic and painful surge of behavioral health crises that are coming down the road," Ley said.
