Some 18 months after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rated some 200 dams in New Mexico as being in "poor" condition, dam experts told members of a legislative committee things haven't improved much.
More than 170 of New Mexico's 500 dams have the potential to cause "loss of life" if they failed, Charles Thompson, chief of the dam safety bureau of the Office of the State Engineer, told the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee during an online meeting earlier this week.
He said it's a problem that could "turn into a catastrophe" if funding and resources are not found to address the situation.
Another dam expert — Executive Engineer Jerry Lovato of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority — used more alarming language to describe the problem.
He called the dangerous dams "little time bombs hiding in plain sight."
The good news, Thompson said, is that the dams can be updated and cleaned up — some have decades of sediment that need to be removed.
But the price tag is high: at least $300 million.
"That's the bad news," he said.
The safety of New Mexico’s dams has raised concerns among lawmakers and safety experts for nearly two years, following the release of a report by the State Engineer’s Office that said 170 of the 298 dams it oversees are classified as “high-hazard” structures — meaning they could lead to the loss of life or property if they collapsed.
During the regular 2020 legislative session, Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, sponsored a bill to commit $100 million to the issue. His efforts failed.
But Thompson said the state did provide $1 million from its general fund for a few dam safety measures, including the creation of an inventory of state dams that will prioritize those most at risk of failing and a grant program to help fund emergency action plans for dam owners.
One problem, Thompson said, is that many of the state's dams were built more than 50 years ago. Time is taking its toll and leaving them in questionable condition. Roughly 100 of the state's dams were built between 1960 and 1969.
"These dams are old and getting older," he said. "And like me, they're not looking much better with age."
Another challenge is that while the State Engineer's Office oversees about 300 of the state's dams, many are operated by private owners, including ranchers and farmers who may have built them decades ago for irrigation purposes. These owners often don't have the funds to address the issue, the experts said.
Thompson said New Mexico has not suffered any major dam breaches in recent history, but other states, including Michigan and Nebraska, recently experienced serious flooding from dam failures, causing property damage and evacuations.
The Spencer Dam break in Nebraska in March 2019 took the life of a 71-year-old man. The collapse of two dams in Michigan released billions of gallons of water on downstream communities, resulting in emergency evacuations for thousands of residents, though no lives were lost.
But other historic dam breaks have resulted in the death of hundreds and sometimes thousands of people. For example, in 1972 the Canyon Lake Dam of South Dakota flooded, killing more than 200 and injuring thousands. When the St. Francis Dam near Los Angeles gave way in 1928, the flooding took the lives of 600 people.
Though the focus of the session was on dams located in the southern half of the state, Thompson spoke of successful dam rehabilitation projects to shore up some of the facilities, including the Nichols Dam overlooking Santa Fe.
Last year, the State Engineer's Office classified both of Santa Fe's dams — Nichols and McClure — as poor. Thompson said Nichols Dam engineers are looking for funding to upgrade that dam's outlet conduit.
Jesse Roach, director of the city's Water Division, said the plan is to empty the reservoir, which holds about 215 million gallons of water, as soon as September to start that project, which should take about four months.
The cost will be about $10 million, Roach said, with the project using both city funds and potentially money from the state's Water Trust Board.
The plan is to conduct similar work on the larger McClure dam some two years after the Nichols project is done, he said.
Monday's presentation was for informational purposes only and did not come with a request to support legislation to help fund dam safety projects. Thompson said his agency is not planning to seek major legislative funding this coming year but does have a capital outlay request of $13.5 million to help some dam owners conduct upgrades.
Rep. Tomás Salazar, D-Las Vegas and a member of the committee, said the status of many of the state's dams "should be of great concern to state legislators."
