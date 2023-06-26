Ed Shannon and his wife, Laura Shannon, toast to their 35th wedding anniversary while camping at Black Canyon Campground on Monday. With conditions for wildfires likely to still be ripe in the coming weeks, Santa Fe National Forest officials say they are assessing the need to enter into Stage 1 fire restrictions, which would limit areas in which campfires can be set and where smoking can occur.
Tracy Nolan of Cotulla, Texas, relaxes in his campground in the Santa Fe National Forest on Monday. Nolan has been touring the country in a van for three months, but he’s been on the road since he retired in 2020.
The wet weather that many have viewed as a boon in the West’s prolonged drought have given way to more arid conditions that are likely to continue through much of the summer under an El Niño pattern, increasing wildfire risks in wooded areas.
Warming Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator generate an El Niño, which often makes the Southwest wetter in the winter and early spring but also hotter and drier in the summer, resulting in weakened Southwest monsoons.
Extended forecasts point to a drying trend that has begun to put forest managers on guard, particularly ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend for outdoor recreation.
The weather change in Northern New Mexico also comes amid a heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in Southern New Mexico cities like Las Cruces, Carlsbad and Roswell. Temperatures have risen above 110 in some areas of West Texas.
“National Weather Service [predictions] are showing July to be hot and dry and a poor likelihood of monsoons occurring as normal,” Jennifer Cramer, a Forest Service spokesperson, wrote in an email. “Fire danger will continue to rise in correlation with these conditions.”
A handful of relatively small wildfires have ignited in Northern New Mexico since May, including the 1,923-acre Comanche Fire near El Rito that was fanned by stiff winds over the past weekend, requiring a fire suppression crew.
The Santa Fe National Forest is now assessing the need to enter into Stage 1 fire restrictions, Cramer added.
Under those restrictions, campfires are allowed only in designated sites and structures. And smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites or while stopped in a 3-foot-wide area that’s free of flammable material.
Visitors should always be careful with campfires but more so during times when conditions are drying out in the summer months, Cramer wrote.
Fireworks are banned on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands regardless of weather conditions.
In contrast, the Santa Fe area has no such prohibition. The city fire marshal and Santa Fe County must impose a fireworks ban at least 20 days before an event such as a Fourth of July display.
Fireworks should be safe to set off July 4 in Santa Fe because temperatures are expected to dip in the coming week, plus there’s a 30% to 40% chance of rain Sunday, said Randall Hergert, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
Monday’s high of 88, combined with low humidity and strong gusts, prompted a red flag warning for increased fire hazards in the Santa Fe area. Hergert said there was a good chance the fire warning would be repeated Tuesday for the area.
Blustery weather last weekend led to crews having to conduct suppression tactics on the Comanche Fire, which was sparked by lightning earlier this month and, as of Monday, was 19% contained.
Smoke may be visible from Canjilon, Abiquiú, El Rito and as far away as Santa Fe and Taos, the Forest Service said in a news release.
This natural fire is having the desired effect of burning surface fuels from the underlying layer of vegetation, improving the forest’s health, the agency said.
A high-pressure system forming in the Great Basin is signaling the start of the monsoon, Hergert said, referring to an area covering most of Nevada, half of Utah, and parts of of Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon and California.
If this system moves eastward into Texas, thunderstorms will follow in New Mexico’s northern mountains, bringing a fair amount of rain, he said.
The bad news is the storms are likely to drop rain in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire’s burn scar, causing floods and debris flows in communities still struggling to recover from the historic blaze, he said.
“It’s still a very sensitive situation,” Hergert said. “It’s something we need to keep our eye on.”