The wet weather that many have viewed as a boon in the West’s prolonged drought have given way to more arid conditions that are likely to continue through much of the summer under an El Niño pattern, increasing wildfire risks in wooded areas.

Warming Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator generate an El Niño, which often makes the Southwest wetter in the winter and early spring but also hotter and drier in the summer, resulting in weakened Southwest monsoons.

Extended forecasts point to a drying trend that has begun to put forest managers on guard, particularly ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend for outdoor recreation.

