Rio Arriba County jurors recently handed down what could be the largest award in a civil lawsuit in New Mexico’s history; legal experts say it’s unlikely, however, the young plaintiff will collect any of the money any time soon.

The $485 million award came in a case involving an 8-year-old Bernalillo County girl who alleged she was sexually abused in 2018 by a treatment foster care parent licensed through a private nonprofit connected to national behavioral health giant Acadia Healthcare.

“In this case what I would expect is the defendants will be arguing this amount is so large it reflects some sort of inappropriate passion or prejudice on the part of the jury,” Albuquerque-based trial and appellate attorney Kenneth Stalter said Friday. “Even in much smaller verdicts, we’ve seen that argument from defense counsel.”

