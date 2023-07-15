Rio Arriba County jurors recently handed down what could be the largest award in a civil lawsuit in New Mexico’s history; legal experts say it’s unlikely, however, the young plaintiff will collect any of the money any time soon.
The $485 million award came in a case involving an 8-year-old Bernalillo County girl who alleged she was sexually abused in 2018 by a treatment foster care parent licensed through a private nonprofit connected to national behavioral health giant Acadia Healthcare.
“In this case what I would expect is the defendants will be arguing this amount is so large it reflects some sort of inappropriate passion or prejudice on the part of the jury,” Albuquerque-based trial and appellate attorney Kenneth Stalter said Friday. “Even in much smaller verdicts, we’ve seen that argument from defense counsel.”
The girl might see “a substantial fraction if not all of the money,” added Stalter, who is not involved in the case, “but there is going to be a big battle before that happens. Years of litigation. That’s really the reality of large judgments.”
A tough challenge could come from Acadia, which jurors assigned the largest share of liability — $80 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages. Acadia has denied it is directly connected with the nonprofit, Familyworks Inc., that licensed longtime foster parent Clarence Garcia, who was accused of abusing the girl.
Stock market trade publications reported the value of Acadia’s shares dropped 4% last week after news of the jury award broke.
The lawsuit named several defendants, including Familyworks, which the state shut down in 2018 following allegations Garcia had abused several girls in his care. Acadia and Acadia-owned Desert Hills, a since-shuttered Albuquerque behavioral health treatment center for children, also were named as defendants, along with Garcia, who was criminally charged with sexual abuse of foster children and convicted of several counts. An attorney representing the plaintiff said Desert Hills ran Familyworks.
A spokesman for Acadia wrote in an email Friday the company “is evaluating legal options” and intends to challenge the jury award.
“Our hearts go out to this young girl,” Acadia chief marketing officer Mark Palmenter wrote in an email. “What this abuser did was horrible.”
However, he wrote, “The victim was not in the direct care of Desert Hills or any facility operated by Acadia, but was in a treatment foster care program managed by FamilyWorks, a non-profit organization for whom Desert Hills provided services.”
The jury determined Familyworks and Youth and Family Centers Services Inc. — doing business as Desert Hills — should each pay $75 million in punitive damages, according to a special verdict form. The jurors ordered Garcia to pay $5 million.
University of New Mexico School of Law professor Carol Suzuki said Friday there are several ways Acadia could challenge the jury’s award, such as petitioning the judge to review the decision.
Case law gives judges discretion to decrease an award made by a jury, she said, but such scenarios usually require the judge to give the plaintiffs an option between accepting a reduced award or retrying the case.
The plaintiffs could accept the reduced amount under protest and still file an appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals, Suzuki added.
If the defendants were to appeal the case, she said, they might argue the jury’s award was “unconstitutional or otherwise excessive.”
“I can say with respect to punitive damages in New Mexico, generally the damages awarded shouldn’t be more than a single-digit multiplier more than the compensatory damages,” she said.
In other words, the punitive award shouldn’t be more than nine times the compensatory award.
In this case, with compensatory damages of $80 million for Acadia, $250 million in punitive damages “is likely not to be considered excessive,” she said.
Stalter said judges generally apply more scrutiny to punitive damages than to compensatory damages.
If the defendants chose to appeal the case, he added, they might be required to post a bond with the court while the appeal is pending. The amount of the bound would be at the court’s discretion, he said, but often is required to cover the entire judgment and costs associated with the appeal.
This is typically accomplished via surety bonds issued by insurers who charge a premium for the service, Stalter said.
In cases in which a defendant is unable to pay a jury award, Stalter said the plaintiff’s attorneys can go after the person’s property.
“If he has any assets, they can be pursued,” Stalter said. “But if he truly has no assets or insurance policy to pay his share, then the judgment is barely worth the paper it’s printed on, unfortunately.”
Garcia was accused of sexually abusing at least six girls in treatment foster care over a seven-year period, according to a motion prosecutors filed in state District Court in 2019 seeking to have him detained until his criminal trial.
He was charged with 13 counts, including 11 counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of child rape, a grand jury indictment said. The Bernalillo County girl was among his alleged victims.
Garcia pleaded guilty in January to seven counts of criminal sexual contact under a plea agreement, and a judge imposed a suspended 42-year prison sentence and a 20-year period of probation, a court record shows.
Prosecutors filed a motion in April asking the court to revoke Garcia’s probation after he was accused of violating the terms by participating in prohibited online activity and possessing prohibited items, including weapons, children’s toys and images of children.
Court records indicate Garcia admitted to at least one of the probation violations and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3, which means he could be incarcerated for some or all of his initial sentence that was suspended.
Josh Conaway and Michael Hart, attorneys who represent the plaintiff in the lawsuit, declined to comment in detail about possible next steps, citing the possibility of ongoing litigation and two more civil cases against the same defendants that are headed to trial.
Asked why they thought the jury returned such a large award, Conaway said it was the facts of the case.
“Not just the facts of what happened in the years leading up to the sexual abuse,” he said, but “also the potential problems this young lady could have for the rest of her life. The jury determined this was just compensation for what she went through from a compensatory standpoint.”
As far as the punitive award, he said, “The purpose of punitive awards is to punish and deter conduct like this in the future.”
A “unique thing” about the U.S. legal system is that “it gives the community a real voice to say what they will or will not accept or tolerate and send a message to everyone about what we as a community believe,” he said.
The next two cases also will be held in the Tierra Amarilla courthouse and decided by jurors from Rio Arriba County because Acadia’s registered agent is in Española, the attorneys said.
One case is scheduled to go to trial in September.
Hart said he felt any jury in the state, and possibly the country, would have returned a similar verdict.
Both lawyers said the award was the largest they’d obtained in their careers.
It is likely the state’s largest, too, though The New Mexican could not find data to confirm a record award.
The New Mexico Supreme Court in 2022 upheld a $165 million award against FedEx in a wrongful death case involving a fatal crash in 2011 that killed a mother and her toddler and injured her infant son.
That case was described as the largest in state history at the time.
Stalter said he has found New Mexico juries “remain skeptical of plaintiffs and sometimes it can be hard to get a verdict in a plaintiff’s favor … but when a jury is convinced that a defendant has done something wrong, they are willing to punish them with severe punitive damage awards.”
He added, “Just in the past few years we’ve seen some very large awards in wrongful death cases and also seen our appeals court being differential to those awards.”