Never before have so many people become unemployed all at once.
Never before will so may people be looking for jobs when the economic starter's pistol is fired.
Many could get their prior jobs back once the COVID-19 crisis is tamed, but many might not want their old jobs, and others will have no choice but to find something new.
Some might want to use this forced liberation to seek a new career path.
Eventually, experts say, this event could open doors. And now is the time for the more than 100,000 unemployed people in New Mexico to come up with a battle plan for a job frenzy unlike ever before when business starts heading back to normal.
What’s become hot in just the last month? Working remotely.
This might not apply to all restaurant, retail and hotel workers, but many office jobs right now are being done in homes. Remote working was already an option for some before the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but countless more employers are functioning now with empty offices and their employees working at home.
Remote working, experts say, could be normalized for many businesses even after the crisis passes.
People without a job now could get ready for the next job working remotely, said Janet Gunn, vice president of administration at the Santa Fe Institute and a longtime human resources professional.
“I think a person who has not worked remotely would benefit to learn the fundamental skills of working remotely,” Gunn said. “I would start with online tools for working remotely. If you don’t have a computer, get one.”
Working remotely does not necessarily mean working at home for a Santa Fe company. There are quite a few local residents who work for companies in San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other locales without leaving the City Different.
Working remotely has a different communication dynamic than everybody being at the office, Gunn said.
”You need better communication skills,” she said. “You have to understand your audience better. You have to figure out how to get a message across without seeing them. To get a message across, you have to be really straightforward.”
There's a consensus that the business world will look very different after the crisis has passed, and more remote working will be a component, said Silas Peterson, owner of The Hire Firm, a Santa Fe job placement company.
“There will be some people who will change how we approach work,” Peterson said. “Some employers were reluctant to let people work remotely. There will be a lot more who see what we can accomplish independent of our location.”
Regardless of where the desk may land, people who advise job seekers say this is the time to recalibrate — and maybe make a hairpin turn, career-wise.
“This is a perfect time for people to delve in to find out what they really love to do,” said Laura McAllister, a life coach at McAllister Mentoring. “Google your dream. There is always a step they can take [to achieve a dream]. One thing they can do right now is improve some kind of skill. There’s so much out there on YouTube. There is so much free education out there.”
Gunn said she believes people should look to see what employers are looking for, too.
“It’s important for people to pay attention where the jobs are rather than looking for a job,” Gunn said. “We’re going to see some shift. Don’t get hooked on an industry, get hooked on a skill set. I would start looking now. Take a look at websites to see what’s being hired.”
Networking — who you know and staying in touch — remains the hallmark in getting ahead, she said.
“Keeping up with your contacts,” Gunn said. “You have to keep your contacts active. I’m having a lot more Zoom meetings, Zoom and Skype. Before, I was using them once a week. Now I’m using Zoom a couple times a day.”
Often enough, finding a job still comes down to a résumé and job interview. The résumé is a first impression. The experts ask: Is yours one of the handful that gets set aside from the other hundred in the pile — or catch the attention of computer algorithm many companies now use to sort applications?
“The résumé should answer ‘What’s in it for me?’ to the person reading the résumé,” Peterson said. “The résumé should be specific to every job you apply for. You should read the job description and craft your résumé to respond to the job description. You want to use the language of the job description. But don’t cut and paste a job description [into the résumé].”
Job interviews can be harrowing, with uncomfortable and probing questions. But, really, job interview questions are generally predictable.
“You can plan for that,” Peterson said. “You can Google Top 100 interview questions. Take yourself for a walk and answer the questions.”
Then there’s social media. Employers look at Facebook accounts of job applicants. Peterson recommends cleaning up social media accounts so they don’t kill your job chances.
“Don’t ever put anything out there that you would be uncomfortable sharing with someone you meet for the first time,” Peterson said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.