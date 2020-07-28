There's no plot against the giant of downtown Santa Fe.
No man-made development has jeopardized a natural wonder.
The transplanted sequoia that stands 70 feet tall is strong and healthy, despite ugly, drooping brown spots that have set nerves jangling all over town. That is the diagnosis of a certified arborist who inspected the tree Tuesday.
I called the expert, Robert Coates, after worried residents lit up phone lines and dashed off emails, each wondering whether the sequoia was sliding toward death.
It just so happened that employees of Coates’ company were on-site when I reached him. He personally checked the sequoia's vital signs, then gave me his findings.
"We're not dealing with a tree that's dying. It's just a reduction of the foliage," Coates said.
The sequoia's altered appearance is known as "flagging," he said. It happens annually but usually draws little notice from passersby.
"It's not an indication of anything other than it's becoming fall. It's a normal reaction for a tree like that," Coates said.
But this is late July, more than seven weeks from the crisp beginnings of fall.
True, Coates said, but the sequoia is only a bit ahead of schedule in showing signs of seasonal change.
Like other evergreens, sequoias typically will display pockets of yellowing in late August or early September, Coates said.
His 40-year-old tree service is probably less than half the age of the landmark sequoia. But the tree has undergone a recent stretch that's brought it more stress than a dust bowl.
A crew uprooted the sequoia in late November, then replanted it on a different section of a 2.5-acre lot at Paseo de Peralta and Old Taos Highway.
El Castillo Retirement Residences, the company that's building 68 units on the property, moved the sequoia to clear the way for an underground parking garage.
Two ponderosa pines also were relocated at El Castillo's direction. They are showing brown blotches similar to the sequoia's.
Summer's heat has taken its toll on the sequoia and the pines, said Al Jahner, chief executive officer of El Castillo.
But hasn't the sequoia, estimated to be between 80 and 90 years old, endured many scorching, drought-ridden times?
Sure it has, Coates said. But a recent heat wave coupled with the strain of the tree being moved might account for early clumps of yellowing or browning.
Appearance and all, he pronounced the sequoia fit.
"I look to see if entire branches are dying. That isn't the case," Coates said. "What's happened is a normal, natural occurrence."
He complimented the Texas-based company that moved the tree, Environmental Design Inc., for a job well done. The sequoia should be fine in its new spot, he said.
To help the cause, Coates' own company sprayed the sequoia with a fungicide. He said his workers planned to return in the predawn hours Wednesday to apply a treatment that wards off bark beetles.
As for all the calls and claims that the sequoia was dying, Coates said that also was natural.
"People like to get alarmed," he said.
One caller who feared the tree wouldn't survive gave me a quote of unknown origin to sum up her frustration.
"The human spirit needs places where nature has not been rearranged by the hand of man," she said.
No doubt, the hand of man was all over the old sequoia, moving it 200 feet south and another 100 feet west.
But if Coates is correct, residents of the forthcoming La Secoya de El Castillo will long enjoy the tree towering outside their homes.
That brings to mind a few stellar lines from Ilan Shamir's “Advice from a Sequoia.”
"Go out on a limb. Drink plenty of water. Remember your roots. Enjoy the view."
In the midst of all the sickness and death brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the downtown sequoia has gained a bigger following than it might have in a summer filled with tourists and diversions.
Long may it live.
