Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone Oct. 21, 2021, outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. © Copyright Santa Fe New Mexican. Inquiries about image usage should be directed to hlopez@sfnewmexican.com.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

A forensic firearms examiner hired by the state to evaluate the condition and functioning of the revolver involved in the 2021 fatal shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has determined the weapon could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. 

The report could have implications for the film's star and producer Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it discharged a live round on a movie set south of Santa Fe, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. 

"Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," forensic firearms examiner Lucien C. Haag wrote in his report, which was attached to a motion filed Tuesday by defense attorneys for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

