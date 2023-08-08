Providing mental health care in public schools requires much more than just focusing on the students, an expert told lawmakers Tuesday.

Dan Frampton, president of the board for Breaking the Silence, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that promotes mental health advocacy and education efforts, said many students are dealing with parents who are struggling with mental health issues — creating a cascade of difficulties for kids as they go to school and attempt to learn.

“If your parents have an episode before you go to school, you’re not going to be ready to have a good school day,” he told members of the interim Legislative Health & Human Services Committee Tuesday.

