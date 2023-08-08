Providing mental health care in public schools requires much more than just focusing on the students, an expert told lawmakers Tuesday.
Dan Frampton, president of the board for Breaking the Silence, an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that promotes mental health advocacy and education efforts, said many students are dealing with parents who are struggling with mental health issues — creating a cascade of difficulties for kids as they go to school and attempt to learn.
“If your parents have an episode before you go to school, you’re not going to be ready to have a good school day,” he told members of the interim Legislative Health & Human Services Committee Tuesday.
When Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Glencoe, asked Frampton whether school counselors reach out to help those parents, he replied, “We kind of don’t.”
He said even if he, as an experienced licensed counselor, does “great work” in the schools with a troubled student “it’s an up-and-down struggle every day” if that student then goes home to a mental health crisis involving adults.
One way to address the challenge is to remove the stigma that still surrounds mental health issues and urge people to speak more openly about them, he said.
“Getting everybody to understand you can talk about this is an essential part,” he said, adding developing peer-based support initiatives would help as well.
Frampton, who is a social worker at the New Mexico Academy for the Media Arts in Albuquerque, said New Mexico has “especially concerning statistics” when it comes to the state suicide rate, which is almost 25 per 100,000 residents. Nationwide, that rate is about 14 per 100,000 people, he said.
Frampton offered other troubling data points for lawmakers to consider: Based on state Department of Health data from 2019-20, adults with serious mental illness issues make up 6.8% of all New Mexicans, while nationwide it is 5.3%.
Nationally, one in six children age 6 to 17 range experience some kind of mental health disorder every year, he said.
As such, a teacher dealing with 24 students in a class likely has a “mental health issue” within the group, Frampton said.
He offered other suggestions for tackling the problem, including increasing the behavioral health workforce in the state and the schools.
Funding full-time rather than part-time counselors and ensuring rural communities without any behavioral health workers have funds to hire them also is key, he said.
“Because of budget issues we say, ‘We can’t afford you full-time,’ ” he said, adding such an attitude can “cost lives.”
A Public Education Department spokeswoman said the Legislature appropriated $5 million for student and staff behavioral health in 2023 and the agency also has received two competitive federal grants aimed at supporting behavioral health services in schools.
The spokeswoman added while the department can track some behavioral health expenditures, such as on counselors or social workers, it does not track overall spending on behavioral health.
While training teachers to identify and report mental health issues among students could help, Frampton said teachers should not be the “front line” helpers in the situation.
Rep. Eleanor Chávez, D-Albuquerque, recounted a story of a teacher who was asked to keep an eye on seven students who were on suicide watch.
“Teachers shouldn’t have to have that responsibility,” she said.
Frampton also said increasing the number of school-based health centers, where students can seek additional help, is essential, he said.
More than 70 school-based health centers have been in existence in New Mexico for years. While the state funds them, it’s up to individual school districts to decide if they want one and what kind of services it would offer.
During this year’s 60-day session, lawmakers pushed more than two dozen bills aimed at filling gaps in the behavioral health care system. The scattershot approach to tackling the problem did lead to some increased funding for some behavioral health programs and clinics, but many bills failed to get traction.
Rep. Kathleen Cates, D-Rio Rancho, said it’s true people have to get accustomed to talking about the issue to make any progress toward finding a solution.
“When we have a cut on our hand, we go and say we need assistance,” she said. “We don’t do that with mental illness.”