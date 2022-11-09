110822 jw gov votes1.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham waits to vote Tuesday at the Southside Branch Library. Lujan Grisham won reelection Tuesday night with a 52 percent to 46 percent victory over Republican Mark Ronchetti.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Regardless of how much money he raised or how many campaign ads he aired on TV, Republican Mark Ronchetti faced a steep climb to clinch the race for governor.

Sure, the GOP thought the race was in play — one of the reasons millions of dollars were pumped into his campaign.

Even Democrats seemed to be worried: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico to stump for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was under constant attack on crime, education and the economy.

110922-gov2-rgb.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her husband, Manny Cordova, take the stage to address the crowd gathered to celebrate her win Tuesday at the Democratic Party of New Mexico election night watch party at the Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque.
110822RonchettiFolo_LS_1.JPG

Mark Ronchetti delivers his concession speech at his victory party at Hotel Albuquerque on Tuesday. Although he lost, the former TV weather man made inroads with voters.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community