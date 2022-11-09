Regardless of how much money he raised or how many campaign ads he aired on TV, Republican Mark Ronchetti faced a steep climb to clinch the race for governor.

Sure, the GOP thought the race was in play — one of the reasons millions of dollars were pumped into his campaign.

Even Democrats seemed to be worried: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico to stump for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was under constant attack on crime, education and the economy.

