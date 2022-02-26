Tuesday’s Española mayoral election pits a 48-year-old incumbent mayor against a 26-year-old city councilor, each offering a different vision of what the Northern New Mexico town is — and can be.
The race between Mayor Javier Sánchez and City Councilor John Ramon Vigil has been heated, with the challenger promising to get Española “back on track” and the mayor countering voters are ready to “leave behind the skeleton of some of the old-school politics and move forward with people who have merit in leadership.”
Some of Sánchez’s supporters have charged Vigil is the personification of a “quid pro quo” culture the mayor said he has railed against during his first term.
But Vigil said any claim he is part of a “good ol’ boys” club is ludicrous, calling it a political tactic to smear his candidacy.
“I am born and raised in this community,” Vigil said. “I have been passionate about this community my whole life. I have a beautiful relationships with people once I know them, and when I do something I give 150 percent of my time and effort and more.”
Vigil said he will work to increase public safety and access to water and sewer lines in some of the more rural neighborhoods within city limits. He also wants to revive a plan from the early 2000s to construct a regional wastewater plant in the Española Valley.
The dichotomy between the two men is stark: Though young and in his first term on the Española City Council, Vigil is a local real estate broker with a degree in history and business administration from New Mexico Highlands University. When he was elected to represent District 2, he was among the youngest city councilors in the state.
He also has served on the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative Board and the New Mexico Highlands Board of Regents from 2017 to 2019. He said he has been involved with public service since he was 14.
“I have always envisioned more for Española,” Vigil said. “I know it is capable of more of what it has been in the past.”
Sánchez was elected mayor in 2018, despite being a Republican in heavily Democratic Española. A resident of the city for more than 25 years, he has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Yale University and a master’s degree in business administration from Notre Dame. He previously was an analyst at David Funds but now helps run the local restaurant La Cocina.
Both candidates acknowledge Española still struggles with issues that have long stymied government — crime, economic development and drugs, to name three — but contend their methods will bring better results.
“If we can maintain consistency, I think that is how we break through the walls of any kind of habits that we need to break,” Sánchez said. “By that I mean being consistent and allow the managers to do their jobs but also holding their feet to the fire.”
The battle between Sanchez and Vigil extends to members of the Española City Council, whose loyalties appear split.
City Councilor Justin Salazar-Torres, who is endorsing Sánchez, said the mayor’s four years have paid dividends for the city. He cited the mayor’s ability to secure funding from the state Department of Transportation to repair a road in his district as evidence of the city’s advancement.
“One of the things we have heard through the grapevine is Española does not help itself,” Salazar-Torres said. “The mayor was able to go out there and get funding for these road projects.”
Among the projects Sánchez said he wants to bring to the city is an amphitheater in Española’s plaza area. He said it’s critical the city has a number of projects shovel-ready when federal infrastructure funds start to come through the pipeline.
“We have to be able to put the people of Española front and center and not in the back stage,” he said, adding he hopes to create more office and industrial space to make the city more attractive if Los Alamos National Laboratory looks for other areas in which to grow.
“I want us to be ready at the front door of that opportunity,” he said.
But Vigil said he’s concerned about the Sánchez administration’s lack of communication and “follow-through,” plus what he said is a lack of strategic planning for the city’s future.
He also has described the current regime as being hesitant to take in too many outside suggestions.
“A consistent issue is just day-to-day affairs,” Vigil said. “It’s those basic services — the nuts-and-bolts stuff. That has always been my priorities.”
City Councilor Peggy Sue Martinez said she’s supporting Vigil because his youth and energy would serve him well in City Hall.
“I think he will do very well for our city and our community,” she said. “The thing that sets him apart is he is very committed and very passionate and very energetic. I think he if he is our next mayor, we will be in a good place.”
Martinez said she’s particularly interested in a proposal that would set up an independent commission to help vet candidates before the mayor nominates them for appointment. The mayor appoints the chief of police, city manager, city clerk and city attorney.
“I admire that,” she said of Vigil’s support of the idea. “I think that is a really different way of thinking, and I admire that he wants to do it. ... He’ll still make that appointment and the ratification would be by the governing body.”
Vigil has been controversial in Española: In May 2020, a criminal complaint was filed in Rio Arriba Magistrate Court accusing him of three felonies: conspiracy, unlawful interest in a public contract (more than $50) and refusing to aid an officer.
The charges against Vigil were ultimately dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.
The charges stemmed from Vigil’s alleged involvement with then-Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan and Phillip Chacon, a former City Council candidate who was at the time being investigated on suspicion of multiple batteries.
According to the complaint, after Española police detectives acquired Chacon’s phone, communications between Vigil and Chacon were uncovered.
In one text to Vigil and Martinez, Chacon wrote he would pay $25,000 if they found a way to fire city Planning Director Richard Hubler, according to the criminal complaint.
A city ethics commission was formed to investigate but never fully materialized.
Vigil declined to comment extensively on the charges before describing them as politically motivated.
“They were found by a DA’s office to have no legal basis,” he said. “It was an abuse of power, and I attributed a lot of it to nefarious political activity from this current administration. I am thankful that many people in our community have not believed it.”
Sánchez also has been controversial: Shortly after winning the mayor’s race in 2018, the husband of one of his opponents filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging Sánchez lived outside Española’s city limits, disqualifying him from serving as mayor.
Critics said it was an example of a lack of integrity. Sánchez said when he filed his candidacy, he listed his address at what used to be his husband’s now-deceased grandmother’s home.
After she died, he and his husband moved into the home with the intention of buying it, but the process was held up by a reverse mortgage that caused issues, Sánchez has said.
He said at the moment, he shares time between his residence within city limits, but also takes care of his mother-in-law at a home in Lower San Pedro.
Despite calling the relationship between himself and Vigil “contentious,” Sánchez said he has worked to strengthen bonds on the council. He said officials have to be willing to put aside political reservations for the sake of the city.
“Communications has not gone well in either direction, but I have tried at the same time with all of our councilors to make what they want to happen, happens,” he said.
Vigil said collaboration is the key to success if Española is going to continue to build momentum and strengthen bonds, both in city government and with the public.
“It is all about relationships and about building that trust,” he said before pausing.
“Earning that trust.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.