As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham takes the stage Sunday at the Lensic Performing Arts Center to be sworn in for a second term, expectations of the nation’s first and now twice-elected Democratic Latina governor are running high.

Democrats and Republicans alike say Lujan Grisham, who is heading into her next four years in office amid record revenue projections for the state — driven in large part by the oil and gas industry — has both an opportunity and a challenge to put New Mexico on strong financial footing and end its heavy dependence on fossil fuels to fund its budget.

“The No. 1 thing I’d like to see in her next term is fiscal responsibility,” said state Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee.

