When Joe Biden arrives in Santa Fe on Saturday, it will mark the first time in more than two decades a sitting president has visited New Mexico’s capital.
But this stop-and-go tour comes with higher stakes than previous presidential visits.
Biden’s trip, though expected to be only a few hours and centered in Santa Fe, may be of huge importance to New Mexicans affected by the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The president arrives as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s congressional delegation continue to lobby Biden to waive a 25 percent nonfederal cost share requirement for federal assistance.
The hope that Biden will accede to the request Saturday is awaited with fervent anticipation by Northern New Mexicans who say they will need all the help the federal government can provide as the area — among the state’s poorest — begins the process of recovery from a devastating fire the U.S. Forest Service acknowledges began after two prescribed burns in Santa Fe National Forest went awry.
Louie Trujillo, mayor of Las Vegas, N.M., said he hoped Biden would travel to the communities directly hit by the wildfires.
“I welcome President Biden to New Mexico, and I hope he takes time to visit Northern New Mexico, where this damage occurred, so he could see firsthand the damage that this horrific fire has caused and also just to make him aware of the years and years and years it’s going to take us to recover,” he said.
Even if Biden doesn’t travel beyond Santa Fe, Trujillo said any attention the burned areas receive from the federal government is good.
“I would ask that he communicate with the people of Northern New Mexico,” he said. “What we want to hear is that the government is going to make this right for everyone who has suffered.”
Elmo Baca, chairman of the Las Vegas Community Foundation, said residents’ needs are immediate and long-term.
“If the president says, ‘Yes, we were responsible for this fire, and we’re going to make everybody whole 100 percent,’ that’s still going to take quite a while, two to three years probably,” he said. “So, even if everything goes well with President Biden … we’re still looking at having to provide short-term relief to a lot of displaced people.”
Trujillo said he expects the president to assure communities affected by the wildfires the federal government is going to pick up 100 percent of the costs of the damage.
Lujan Grisham has similar expectations.
“The governor expects to have an open and productive conversation with the president about ways the federal government can better serve New Mexicans affected by these fires, especially given the federal government’s role in their ignition,” Nora Meyers Sackett, Lujan Grisham’s spokeswoman, wrote in an email. “The governor is grateful for the federal government’s assistance in firefighting and recovery efforts so far, but a long-term strategy for their continued support of New Mexicans is needed.”
According to the White House, the president is scheduled to meet in Santa Fe with Lujan Grisham, state and local officials, first responders and response and recovery personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.
Sackett wrote Biden is also expected to meet with families affected by the wildfires.
She said she believes that meeting will take place at the Emergency Operations Center as well.
Donald Trump was the last president to travel to New Mexico when he attended a campaign rally in Rio Rancho in September 2019. But Bill Clinton was the last president to visit Santa Fe while still in office.
Clinton came to the city in September 2000 for a fundraiser at La Fonda on the Plaza, as well to deliver a public policy speech at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Biden will land at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque and then travel by car to the Emergency Operations Center for a briefing on the state’s wildfires.
The president’s visit is expected to disrupt traffic on Interstate 25.
“Officers will shut down sections of the [interstate] as the motorcade passes,” Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police, wrote in an email Friday. “Once the motorcade passes, roadblocks will be lifted so that traffic will begin to flow.”
Francisco said police are asking drivers to be patient, expect delays and pull over to the right if the motorcade comes from behind them.
“These road closures will be temporary and will not last long,” he wrote.
The exact length of the president’s visit is not known. Few details about Biden’s visit have been made publicly available, including whether he plans to visit fire-ravaged communities, such as Mora. The only information released by the White House states Biden will travel to the Emergency Operations Center, but it doesn’t show any other stops.
Francisco declined to disclose the president’s plans after his stop in Santa Fe.
“You will need to reach out to the United States Secret Service,” he wrote.
A spokeswoman for the White House said she did not have any additional information to provide.
Susan Vigil, who was evacuated from her home in Chacon by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest in New Mexico history, said Biden shouldn’t bother to come to New Mexico if he’s not going to see the fire-ravaged communities for himself.
“It would mean everything to our communities to have the president of the United States see and acknowledge our pain — the loss of our culture, our heritage, our world as we knew it,” Vigil said Friday.
“It isn’t just about the loss of our forests, but for some, a way of life, our livelihoods and our natural resources,” Vigil said. “We may not have lost lives in a literal sense, but it could be the death of many of our communities. Are we not worthy of a visit?”