An executive for Spanish utility giant Iberdrola agreed Wednesday to boost the public benefits if necessary to win approval to merge with Public Service Company of New Mexico.
In the first day of witness testimony before the Public Regulation Commission, Iberdrola executive Pedro Azagra Blázquez told an attorney he would increase customer rate credits and make other concessions to help secure the merger.
The hearing on Zoom droned on through the day with herky-jerky pauses. The proceedings lacked television-style courtroom drama, in part because all the participants were in different places and trying to locate the same documents among hundreds or thousands of records.
At issue is the proposed merger of PNM with Avangrid of Connecticut and its parent company, Iberdrola. It’s a matter that has attracted conflict and controversy, focusing in part on whether PNM’s merger with the two energy giants would diminish electric service in New Mexico, as some say has occurred with an Avangrid subsidiary in Maine.
Also, challenges to Iberdrola’s integrity have arisen since two executives with the European company were part of an investigation in Spain. Iberdrola contends there have been no charges against the executives and the company doesn’t expect any to be filed.
Blázquez is on the Avangrid board of directors.
Nann Winter, an attorney for Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, which hasn’t signed on to the merger proposal, extracted some concessions Wednesday.
With Winter’s prodding, Blázquez said he would increase rate credits for customers by $2 million (up from $65 million); create a $1 million scholarship program for science and technology education in the Albuquerque area; develop a $1 million apprenticeship for students interested in technical and professional careers; and add $4 million for people who can’t pay their electric bills (up from $6 million).
Blázquez said the concessions were fine “if that would mean the water authority would come aboard.” Winter said the water authority at least would not oppose the merger, and Blázquez said that was acceptable.
New Energy Economy of Santa Fe has led criticism of the proposal, which has the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Hector Balderas, numerous New Mexico community groups and unions, and some environmental groups.
The proposal hasn’t won the support of the Sierra Club, Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque and some other organizations.
A PNM attorney challenged the way Mariel Nanasi, head of New Energy Economy, filed documents and exhibits for the hearing. He charged records were “cobbled together” and confusingly cut and pasted in a digital format.
Nanasi refiled and marked some records Wednesday. Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer said he would take the issues on one at a time during the examination of witnesses.
With the exception of lunch and two breaks, Blázquez was on the stand almost all day. Jeff Albright, an attorney for Bernalillo County, asked Blázquez about the board of directors that would emerge from a merger.
Avangrid and Iberdrola have said they would be willing to appoint a board entirely of New Mexico residents. But they have said they wouldn’t want a board made up primarily of “independent” directors without a financial stake in the business.
Albright asked who would select the board members, and Blázquez said it would be the board itself and the shareholders.
Nanasi grilled Blázquez for about 21/2 hours. Nevertheless, considerable document hunting produced a ponderousness to the exchanges.
She asked the executive about the Four Corners Power Plant, the investigation in Spain involving Iberdrola executives, the controversy over the hiring of an Albuquerque law firm with ties to the attorney general and other matters.
Nanasi traded time she had scheduled for later in the hearing for additional time to question Blázquez.
She noted, with Blázquez’s confirmation, that the Albuquerque law firm Robles, Rael & Anaya initially was hired by Iberdrola with a cap of $250,000. That increased to $350,000 this summer.
Blázquez also confirmed that in the Spanish investigation, Iberdrola had done internal examinations twice and hired two outside firms for additional examinations of the situation.
He said it made sense that the company would show that level of concern.
“It’s a question of reputation,” he said.
