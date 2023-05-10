122222-ProMusica02rgb.jpg

Santa Fe Pro Musica Executive Director Andréa Cassutt in the courtyard of the New Mexico Museum of Art in December. She's leaving the position May 23.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

After less than two years on the job, Santa Fe Pro Musica executive director Andréa Cassutt is departing in two weeks.

Cassutt joined the arts organization in August 2021; she was previously the executive director of the Santa Fe Youth Symphony for five years, and before that she handled concert production and operations, education programs, volunteers and world-class performing artists at Performance Santa Fe.

Her last day will be May 23.

