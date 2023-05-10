After less than two years on the job, Santa Fe Pro Musica executive director Andréa Cassutt is departing in two weeks.
Cassutt joined the arts organization in August 2021; she was previously the executive director of the Santa Fe Youth Symphony for five years, and before that she handled concert production and operations, education programs, volunteers and world-class performing artists at Performance Santa Fe.
Her last day will be May 23.
In an email, she said the departure was her decision.
"I resigned after significant reflection and in depth conversations with the executive committee of the board of trustees," she wrote.
She added she didn't feel anyone at Pro Musica was working against her.
"All arts organizations are facing significant challenges right now, and art inspires commitment and passion," she stated. "There are often different ideas for moving forward."
Asked if she'd encountered unexpected challenges in the role, she cited pandemic recovery and a slow return of audiences, finding the right artistic director, the economy and the next phase of "founder transition," or the transition to having someone new head the organization.
Tom O'Connor — Pro Musica's co-founder, music director emeritus and conductor laureate — declined to comment Wednesday, calling it a personnel issue. Scott Baker, president of Pro Musica's board of trustees, didn't respond to questions about the move.
Cassutt said she has lived in Santa Fe for 30 years and aims to stay. Her departure was not mentioned on Santa Fe Pro Musica's website as of Wednesday evening.
Pro Musica has had a fair amount of turnover over the past couple of years. In 2022, the organization lost Anne-Marie McDermott, an internationally acclaimed pianist whom the group wooed for three years to become its artistic director and who succeeded O'Connor in that role.
“I brought a lot of ideas and dreams to Pro Musica, along with a willingness to work hard and to fundraise in order to achieve them,” McDermott said at the time. “Unfortunately, it became clear to me over the course of the past several months that my aspirations for SFPM can’t be realized as the organization is currently structured and staffed.”
Other departures in 2022 included Lydia Milá Garmaier, the director of artistic operations and administration who joined the staff in 2018, and Mark Zero, the development manager who was hired in the spring of 2021.