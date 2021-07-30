An executive with a Spanish company seeking to merge with a New Mexico utility firm filed a statement Friday that aims to clear his organization of any alleged conflicts of interest.
The executive of Iberdrola of Spain, Pedro Azagra Blázquez, said in the statement submitted to the Public Regulation Commission there wasn’t a conflict. But in case there was one, he wrote, he submitted an affidavit that “reflects a written waiver of any potential conflict.”
Mariel Nanasi and New Energy Economy of Santa Fe have accused key players in the proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid of having conflicts of interest. Avangrid is a subsidiary of Iberdrola. Besides serving as chief development officer for Iberdrola, Blázquez is an Avangrid board member.
Nanasi, an opponent of the merger proposal, has said Iberdrola hired a friend of New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, lawyer Marcus Rael, to lobby for the merger. Rael is part of an Albuquerque law firm that has done considerable work for the Attorney General’s Office.
Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer, a quasi-judge in the case, ordered the applicants for the merger to respond to Nanasi’s accusations.
PNM said in a short filing Friday that it has not engaged Rael as counsel and “his representation of others presents no conflict of interest” for PNM. Avangrid, a Connecticut-based company, also said there was no conflict.
Balderas has denied any conflict in supporting the merging proposal while Rael lobbies for its passage. Rael was hired by Iberdrola early this year for $400 an hour. Balderas said Nanasi’s accusations are baseless.
Nanasi responded Friday that it was too late for Blázquez to waive a conflict of interest.
