When Johnnie Meier first began collecting classical gas memorabilia more than three decades ago, the last word he would’ve used to describe the passion was dull.
But the former hot rod enthusiast and curator of the Classical Gas Museum in Embudo has won the honor of being one of the 12 “Dullest People in the World” by the Dull Men’s Club.
Don’t let the name fool you. The DMC is only a club in the loosest sense. It is not just for men, and those who win each year are anything but dull.
But don’t tell DMC co-founder Leland Carlson that. He and the other DMC members wear their “dull” status as a badge of honor, and the organization’s motto proudly proclaims, “Celebrating the Ordinary.”
Every year it selects 12 honorees to represent the DMC in their annual calendar. The 2021 calendar is themed “Is This the New Normal,” and it features people from around Great Britain and the United States who have wide-ranging interests that many may consider dull.
Take Californian Elena Kamas. She is documenting the variety of pictograms on “Wet Floor” signs — she and her friends take selfies as they imitate how people in the pictograms are falling. Or New Yorker James Folta, who is cataloging the diversity of security envelope patterns.
And then there is Meier, 70. He is the DMC calendar’s Mr. June. The Embudo resident runs what he says is “the largest collection of classical gas items in the country … I think. I mean there are private collections that are huge, but mine is open to the public.”
The 1,000-square-foot museum offers a glimpse back in time, through America’s long love affair with the road.
“The car and the road are linked to our whole American identity,” Meier said.
Despite the earnestness of his philosophy about the romance of the road, Meier is most certainly in on the joke when it comes to winning his spot in the DMC calendar.
“I have some dull interests,” he said. “But I own it. And to be selected alongside these other dullsters, well that’s some pretty amazing company.”
According to Carlson, Meier was selected through a highly technical process that involved hearing about him from the owner of a rug shop in Durango, Colo., and then driving down to Embudo to visit him.
“When we round up candidates, we look for people with unique interests, quirky passions — people who turn ordinary into extraordinary,” Carlson said. “Two predominant sources: word of mouth and newspapers, more often local newspapers rather than national ones. … Johnnie was a word-of-mouth find.”
Meier, who had never heard of the DMC before winning this award, said, “I hang out with a lot of dull guys, but I didn’t know there was a club. Then the DMC guy came into my museum and introduced himself, and I guess he decided I was a world-class dull guy.”
All humor aside, the Classical Gas Museum is a colorful and unique trip through America’s past, its expansion and its love of the open road.
The museum is located at 1819 N.M. 68 and visits are available by appointment. Call 505-852-2995 for more information or to order a calendar. You can also find Meier and the other 11 dullsters in calendar form at amazon.com.
