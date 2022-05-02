The State Ethics Commission referred to the Secretary of State's Office a complaint accusing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign of violating a state statute by receiving a donation that exceeds contribution limits.
"We look for the referral because that's kind of a validation of our claim, at least as we perceive it," Brett Kokinadis, director of the Stop MLG political action committee, said in an interview Monday.
But the complaint may be moot.
Kendall Witmer, the governor's campaign spokeswoman, wrote in an email the campaign already refunded the excess contribution "and is in compliance with guidance set by the New Mexico Secretary of State."
Kokinadis filed the complaint against New Mexicans for Michelle, the governor's campaign committee, April 29. The complaint alleged the committee violated the Campaign Reporting Act by receiving three separate campaign contributions from Santo Domingo Pueblo totaling $22,000, or $1,200 over the limit for a single entity.
The complaint is under the jurisdiction of the ethics commission and subject to referral to the Secretary of State's Office.
"Upon referral, the secretary of state shall attempt to achieve voluntary compliance with the Campaign Reporting Act," the law states. "If the secretary of state certifies voluntarily compliance, the state ethics commission shall dismiss the complaint or that part of the complaint alleging a violation of the Campaign Reporting Act."
In October, Kokinadis' PAC filed a similar complaint against the governor after she received a $25,000 donation from Denver-based Intrepid Potash. In that case, the governor's campaign also returned the excess funds and filed an amended campaign finance report.
"This is just reaffirmation that the governor continues to violate campaign finance law and thinks that her campaign should run differently than anybody else's," Kokinadis said.