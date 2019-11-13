Gilbert Delgado said he was introduced to the idea of conversing without hearing while watching childhood friends interact with their deaf grandmother.
“Even then I was intrigued by the way she was able to communicate,” he told The New Mexican in 2012, recalling a memory from when he was 5.
After that first impression of sign language in Santa Fe in the early 1930s, Delgado developed a passion for deaf education that took him from Northern New Mexico to classrooms around the world. He began his career captioning films for deaf audiences and later became the first Hispanic superintendent of the New Mexico School for the Deaf in Santa Fe.
Delgado died Sunday at 91.
“The Hispanic deaf community is neglected. That’s something he was really passionate about,” his daughter Carmen Ball said. “He grew up on Canyon Road in Santa Fe. It was always fun to walk down memory lane there with him.”
Delgado, who was not deaf, was married to Cecilia Ortiz for 52 years. He is the father of six children and had 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His younger brother Larry Delgado served two terms as mayor of Santa Fe, from 1998 to 2006.
Delgado was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Santa Fe. He graduated from St. Michael’s High School and the College of Santa Fe before earning a master’s degree from Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., the country’s first institution of higher learning dedicated to deaf education.
After receiving a doctorate in educational technology in 1969 from Catholic University in Washington, Delgado became the second director of the U.S. Department of Media Services and Film Captioning. In that role, he helped stock the libraries at schools for the deaf around the country with captioned educational films while directing federal funding toward overhead projectors and other tools to equip public school classrooms to educate deaf students.
“When I was working on the film and video project, Gil apologized once about just doing basic stuff captioning films,” said Bill Stark, a former project director at the Department of Media Services and Film Captioning. “I said, ‘The truth is, there would be nothing without you.’ He was truly an inventor, a pioneer in the field of accessibility.”
Delgado later returned to Gallaudet University, where he was a psychology and history professor and dean of the graduate school.
While at Gallaudet, Delgado set up deaf resource centers at universities in Costa Rica and Puerto Rico that provided films on lip reading and sign language, as well as training materials for speech teachers. He also published books and research on hearing loss in Hispanic communities and translating American Sign Language from English to Spanish.
Delgado returned to Santa Fe in 1988 to be superintendent of the New Mexico School for the Deaf.
“He brought a real passion for cultural responsiveness. He spoke to parents in Spanish and understood the difficulty for students learning both English and American Sign Language,” said Rosemary Gallegos, the school’s current superintendent. “He also planted the seeds to grow our outreach program to reach deaf students across the state.”
Through that outreach program, the School for the Deaf, has expanded from its campus on Cerrillos Road to five regional offices across the state that offer early intervention, preschools and training for public schools.
Following his retirement in 1994, Delgado, the namesake of the deaf school’s administration building, focused on editing and writing books on subjects such as multicultural deaf education and bilingual special education. In 2003, he published The Industrious Humanist, about Fray Pedro Ponce de Leon, a 16th-century Spanish monk credited with being the first teacher for the deaf.
In recent years, Delgado’s daughter said, he was researching and writing a book on the history of captioning films for deaf audiences.
Stark said Harry Lang, a professor emeritus at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology, is finishing that book.
“He was part of the department that created captioned films and wanted to share that history,” Ball said. “That was his last big project.”
