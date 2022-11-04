A former campaign staffer turned critic of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said members of her team received some questions in advance of a 2018 KOB-TV debate against GOP contender Steve Pearce. 

James Hallinan, who entered into an out-of-court settlement with the governor after he accused her of throwing water on his crotch and groping him while he worked on her first gubernatorial campaign, said Friday he was one of several campaign staffers who "absolutely" received texts from Joseph Lee Lynch, a cameraman who worked for KOB-TV at the time.

"He was sending [messages] and soliciting a lot of us on the campaign to get a job," Hallinan said of Lynch. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

