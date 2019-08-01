Ex-secretary of state’s lawsuit against New Mexico AG tossed

A state district judge this week dismissed a lawsuit in which former Secretary of State Mary Herrera sued current Attorney General Hector Balderas over a public records request.
Herrera’s lawyer, Blair Dunn, said Thursday he would appeal the decision by Judge Matthew Wilson of Santa Fe.
More than six years after leaving office, Herrera in 2017 filed a public records request for “Emails, letters, transcripts, notes of communication, complaints and any or other correspondence” between the attorney general’s staff and two of her former top aides, former spokesman James Flores and ex-office manager Manny Vildasol, from Jan. 1, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2012.
Balderas’ office, which did not turn over any requested records to Herrera, said in a Thursday news release: “Public agencies should absolutely comply with the rule of law and be transparent to the public, and this ruling is an important confirmation of my office’s dedication to those principles.”
Herrera served one four-year term as secretary of state starting in January 2007. She was defeated for re-election in 2010 by Republican Dianna Duran after a tumultuous final year in office in which some of her top staff members accused her of wrongdoing.
The fight between Herrera and some of her employees made big news in August 2010 when it was publicly disclosed the FBI had interviewed Flores and Vildasol.
Both were fired soon afterward.
Flores and others claimed Herrera had politicized the office, requiring employees to help with her reelection campaign. Herrera repeatedly denied such accusations.
A judge in 2012 threw out a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Flores. The next year, then-Attorney General Gary King, following a three-year investigation, said there would be no criminal case against Herrera.
The Herrera case was one of three lawsuits Dunn filed against the Attorney General’s Office in 2017 for alleged violations of the state Inspection of Public Records Act. Dunn claimed Balderas’ office of withholding public records out of political spite.
One involved a case sparked by lawsuit over a proposed horse slaughter plant in Roswell. Dunn represented the company proposing the operation while the Attorney General’s Office opposed the plan.
He had requested communications between the Attorney General’s Office and an out-of-state law firm that collaborated with the state on the case. The attorney general denied the request, claiming attorney-client privilege. Dunn lost that lawsuit.
The third lawsuit was filed in Torrance County on behalf of Dunn’s mother, Robin Dunn, seeking communications between the Attorney General’s Office and Blair Dunn’s ex-wife. That lawsuit is still pending.