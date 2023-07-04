A mark of faith

Then-Rev. Daniel Balizan at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community in 2019. The former priest, removed by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in 2022, will be allowed to await his federal trial on charges of sex abuse of a minor at his home in Springer.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Longtime Santa Fe priest Daniel Balizan, facing federal charges of sex abuse of a minor, will await trial at his home in Springer, a judge has ruled.

Federal Magistrate Judge Laura Fashing in Albuquerque on Monday ordered Balizan to be released from custody to house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Balizan, who for a decade was a pastor at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community in Santa Fe before he was removed by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in 2022, is accused of enticement of a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity during a relationship prosecutors allege he carried on with a 15-year-old boy in 2012.

Recommended for you