With its hard-charging FBI agents and powerful prosecutors, the U.S. government has done what should have been impossible.
It has created sympathy for a rogue cop who dishonored his badge, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella.
Consumed by road rage while off duty, Rodella in March 2014 roughed up a 26-year-old motorist while wielding a silver pistol. Rodella tried to cover up his abuses. He told his deputies to arrest the motorist on concocted charges that later were thrown out of court.
The motorist complained about Rodella, just as countless other people in New Mexico have reported allegations of misconduct and excessive force by police officers.
Almost none of those complaints led to criminal charges. Prosecutors depend on police officers to win cases. They don’t like to charge their allies with breaking the law.
Rodella’s case was different. The U.S. Attorney’s Office seized on it with an intensity and speed it had never shown. Federal prosecutors in August 2014 obtained an indictment against Rodella for violating the motorist’s civil rights.
Rodella went on trial just six weeks later. A jury in Albuquerque convicted him and a judge handed down a 10-year prison sentence, much of it because Rodella had brandished a firearm in his attack on the motorist.
Now 58, Rodella is incarcerated in a low-security prison in Texas. He is contesting the length of his sentence, so far without success.
What Rodella did was terrible, and it wasn’t the only time he degraded people while he was sheriff. Three other motorists testified at Rodella’s trial that he had harassed them.
But the 10-year sentence Rodella received was excessive if you believe in equal treatment under the law.
The same month that Rodella manhandled a motorist, a female taxi driver made a similar complaint against Santa Fe Police Officer Jose Gutierrez.
The woman had stopped her cab in a restricted area near a railroad crossing. This was the sort of episode that should have ended with a traffic ticket.
It escalated to violence. The cabbie said Gutierrez tackled her on the roadway.
For his part, Gutierrez said the woman was uncooperative so he “conducted an arm-bar takedown.” The taxi driver received an ugly black eye.
Gutierrez resigned from the Santa Fe Police Department after photos of the woman’s injuries caused a public stir.
In many respects, this case was like Rodella’s — an angry cop using force on a motorist. But no state or federal prosecutor showed any interest in charging Gutierrez with a crime.
The city government’s insurance company paid the cabbie $72,500 to settle a civil lawsuit. She said she was traumatized by Gutierrez attacking her and moved back to New Orleans.
A more notorious case occurred when Albuquerque Police Detective Christopher Brown killed an unarmed, schizophrenic man with three gunshots to the back.
Brown and his partner said they acted in self-defense. They had gone to the man’s home to arrest him on a warrant in a road rage case.
Brown claimed a brawl ensued. He said the man somehow grabbed his partner’s gun, which was holstered inside the officer’s pants.
So unlikely was Brown’s account that a judge dissected it in court. This challenge to the officer’s credibility was one reason the city of Albuquerque paid $6 million to settle a civil action brought by the dead man’s family.
What Brown did was much worse than Rodella’s lawbreaking. Still, no prosecutor moved against Brown or his partner.
The U.S. Department of Justice later found that officers on the Albuquerque police force had a pattern of using excessive force.
As a result, the department was placed under the supervision of a federal court. Yet few officers were ever charged with crimes, even in the most controversial shooting deaths.
Rodella, a rural sheriff, claims he was treated differently and more harshly because he had clashed with a federal agency, the U.S. Forest Service.
In a twist, Rodella said he had tried to protect the civil rights of Rio Arriba County residents. He claimed he had refused to deputize the agents of the Forest Service to enforce state laws, saying they had harassed people.
I’ve never been a fan of Rodella or of his wife, former state Rep. Debbie Rodella, D-Española. Abetted by apathy, they maneuvered well enough in Democratic Party politics to win important offices.
Both were full of themselves before falling hard. Debbie Rodella lost her seat in 2018 after 26 years in the Legislature. Tommy Rodella sits in a federal prison, doing a long stretch for the sort of crime that prosecutors often ignored.
I’m glad government lawyers saw fit to charge a lawbreaking sheriff. Too bad they weren’t interested in prosecuting bad cops not named Rodella.
At this stage, there’s nothing to be gained by keeping Rodella locked up. The government’s excesses are as bad his own abuses.
You’re so wrong! This cop used a gun to threaten a citizen after a road incident and then tried have him convicted of false charges. This should be the standard punishment, or more. Why would you write an article like this?? His actions are a clear abuse of power. Ramifications for such abuses of power should be consistent with one’s here. What the heck!?
