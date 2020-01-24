ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. District Judge James O. Browning ruled Friday that former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Thomas R. Rodella will not be let out of prison early.
Rodella — who has served five years of a 10-year sentence for violating the civil rights of a motorist during a 2014 road rage incident near Española — had asked the court for early release on the grounds that a law regarding firearm enhancements had changed since his 2015 conviction.
But Browning said in a 49-page opinion that the portion of the law that had changed since Rodella’s 2015 conviction did not pertain to the former lawman's case.
Rodella, who was not present at the hearing, was convicted of violating the rights of then-26-year-old Michael Tafoya by pulling the man out of his vehicle and slapping him in the face with his badge while brandishing a firearm.
Rodella’s son, Thomas Rodella Jr., was also involved in the incident.
According to court records, the two Rodellas tailgated Tafoya after he pulled in front of them, and chased him down after he pulled over to let them pass.
Three years of Rodella’s sentence had been related to his convictions for unlawful arrest and unreasonable force. Seven years of the conviction was based on Rodella brandishing a gun during the altercation.
